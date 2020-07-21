Age: 38
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Associate Director of Library & Learning Commons, Texas A&M University at Galveston
Education: I earned a Master of Science in Information Sciences from University of North Texas in 2012 with a graduate certificate in Digital Content Management. I am also proud to have a Baccalaureate of Arts degree in English from Texas State University.
Family: Husband, Jeremy Caton; daughter, Jaycee Caton, 8
Professional responsibilities: Responsible for Academic Success programs that support student learning outside the classroom leading more than 80 student consultants to model, guide and mentor students visiting our Writing Lab, Media Studio, Course Support, Library Outreach and Supplemental Instruction programs. Our programs work with students across the curriculum from the first day of class to graduation, including first time in college, first generation and at-risk populations in difficult courses and up to written, communication and research intensive upperclassman/graduate projects and courses.
The small size and agility of our branch campus of A&M University allows me to create partnerships and bridge support efforts across our marine-centered disciplines. For six years, I have worked with engaged partners across our campus to create student success opportunities and have been fortunate to be a thought leader and change agent for our incredibly diverse student, staff and faculty communities.
Accomplishments/honors: Mentoring has become one of my greatest joys and accomplishments. In my profession, I mentor students from freshmen to PhD candidates in research, writing and teaching practices and in developing science writing, communication and human skills. I recently added mentoring young Girl Scouts, which is uniquely rewarding. I have earned the A&M Vice President Meritorious Outstanding Classroom Teaching Award and Silver and Gold Awards from Girl Scouts of the United States of America. I am honored to guide and learn along with others seeking their passion based on their unique strengths, focus on their goals, be creative problem solvers, and develop resiliency and have the many thanks from dozens of amazing individuals as an honor.
Community involvement: Board member: National College Learning Center Association 2019-2022; Girl Scouts of the United States of America: Lifetime membership since 1989 and troop leader 2019-present; Planning Board Member for Inaugural Chapter of Texas College Learning Center Association; editor and writer for our community’s Culture Clash Magazine; faculty advisor of TAMUG SeaSpray Literary Journal; scholarly peer reviewer for The Learning Assistance Review and Explorations: Undergraduate Research journals; current professional memberships in International Writing Center Association, Association of College and Research Libraries, Texas Libraries Association member, American Libraries Association; Community activities: Annual Beach Cleanup and Artist Boat Paint the Bucket; and avid coffee drinker.
Why did you go into your particular field?
My family knew before I did that I would be a librarian, and I see now how the love of learning and curiosity drives my career. As a child growing up in Sugar Land, I was often reverse-grounded and sent outside to play, preferring to read my days away. I’ve worked in bookstores (almost everyone you can name) for all of my unprofessional life and still find joy in match making stories with the right reader. In college, I discovered databases and realized that access to and sharing information and learning was my passion. I crafted a path to Academic Librarianship to stay connected with information, teach critical thinking to my communities, and partner with like-minded futurists. Galveston not only supports my career, but creates new opportunities for expanding teaching and learning among a huge diversity of communities.
What was your first job?
My first job was a Barnes & Noble book monger focused on fiction, science fiction and metaphysics.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Don’t wait; do it now. No idea is a bad idea, it just may not be the right time and environment for that idea right now. You don’t know until you’ve put it out there and tried.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my work is celebrating with my students and friends as they walk across the stage at graduation. I am often the first hug they receive at Texas A&M University at Galveston’s commencement and the joy of mentoring them and seeing them succeed drives me to keep teaching and learning.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Knowing, acknowledging and leveraging the strengths of teammates is the way great teams are built, maintain and grow. Trying to do it all by yourself leads to burn-out and isolation.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I think we all know the answer to this question: I read, including science fiction, speculative fiction, fantasy and science. I mentor a troop of young Girl Scouts, write for Culture Clash, garden, run and sail. The most important thing I do is being a mom and wife for my family.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that I am equally introverted as I am extroverted and that I am a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient and lifetime member.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I don’t think I’ve ever been able to predict the next step in my career but being flexible, curious and courageous has helped me take the steps needed to progress. By listening to great leadership and surrounding myself with positive and ambitious people, I see a future in bridging the teaching and learning at A&M University with our communities at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston school district and throughout Texas’ Learning Centers.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
In an alternate or possibly future reality, I would be the founder of a science fiction publishing company encouraging creative young minds to write what our future could be like in the near and far distance futures.
