Amy Gonzalez

Age: 35
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Pediatric Hospitalist and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics – UTMB Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Hospital Medicine
Place of Business: University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: Residency in Pediatrics, University of Texas Medical Branch; Doctor of Medicine, University of Texas Medical Branch; Bachelor of Science in Biology, Texas A&M University
Family: I have a crazy 4-year-old rescue pup from the Galveston Island Humane Society named Gus. I am an only child to my wonderful parents Hector and Patty Gonzalez, who live nearby in Anahuac.
Professional Responsibilities: My clinical effort is spent as a board-certified pediatric hospitalist where I am part of a team that provides 24/7 coverage on our newly renovated 20-bed inpatient unit in John Sealy Hospital – aka I am a pediatrician who takes care of kiddos who are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital. I maintain certification in Basic Life Support (BLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS). I have led various quality improvement initiatives in our department and have presented my work at the local, regional and national level.
I also have a special interest in medical student and resident education and am a member of the 2021-23 UTMB Scholars in Education program. I am active in the medical student pre-clinical years and am a POM 1 facilitator, am on the POM 2 course committee as the Pediatric Clinical Experience lead and am a faculty mentor for the Physician Healer Scholarly Concentration. I serve on the Undergraduate Medical Education Committee in Pediatrics and teach many third year students on the wards completing their inpatient clerkship rotations. I am part of the core group of faculty reviewers for the Assessment and Concept Integration course who evaluate student performance during the OSCE and provide individual feedback to those who require remediation. I also have a particular interest in post-clerkship education and direct the fourth year Acting Internship in PHM and am on the course committee and direct the Pediatric content for the Transition to Residency course. I serve on the SOM Admissions Committee, SOM Electives Course Committee, am a faculty mentor for the Truman J. Blocker Osler Student Society and also serve as a Career Advisor for MS1 and MS2 students. I am also active in resident education serving on the Graduate Education Committee in Pediatrics, as an individual faculty and research mentor and as director of the resident rotations in PHM. I enjoy interactive learning at the bedside and also use medical simulation to enhance clinical skills.
Accomplishments/Honors: I have been the recipient of various awards, including the Faculty Educational Enrichment Award, Employee Recognition Program Education Award in Pediatrics, Pediatric Outstanding Resident Teacher and UTMB Outstanding First Year Resident. I was selected to serve as both Assistant Chief and Chief Resident in Pediatrics. By far my biggest accomplishment to date is earning the privilege of practicing medicine and caring for children and families in some of their most vulnerable moments.
Community Involvement: I have been a member of the Junior League of Galveston County since 2014 and have served in the following positions: Provisional (2014-15), Kids in the Kitchen; Public Relations Committee (2015-16); Fall Fundraising/Holiday Ball Committee (2016-17); Community Research/Project Development Chair (2017-18); Board of Directors: Fund Development Vice President (2018-19); Board of Directors: Secretary (2019-20); Holiday Ball Chair (2020-21); Nominating Committee (2021-22)
I recently joined the Community Outreach Committee of the GEF and am a former member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe.
Over the years, I have volunteered at many local events, representing either the JLGC or UTMB Pediatrics: UTMB Children's Hospital Halloween Party/Parade; Captain Kids’ Triathlon Medical Staff, Moody Gardens; The Grand Kids’ Festival; Mardi Gras Ball for Special People, Moody Gardens; Shriners Hospital for Children Halloween Carnival; Galveston County Health Fair; LA Morgan Elementary After-School Tutoring
Why did you go into your particular field?
Although I wish my job didn’t exist and children were never sick, it’s an incredible honor and privilege to be a pediatrician and help others in such a significant way. I do not take for granted that families trust me to care for their children in their most vulnerable moments. I really didn’t know that being a pediatric hospitalist was a “thing” until later in my training, but I quickly fell in love with the fast-paced inpatient environment and found my niche.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A doctor, specifically a pediatrician. I never really had a backup plan — not sure if that’s a good or bad thing, but I’m thankful it worked out.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
When approached with a new request at work (whether it be big or small), it’s okay to give yourself permission to say no — or at least not say yes right away. I’m still working on this.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I get to interact with so many bright students and residents and I love that I get to be a part of their journey. Hopefully, I teach them how to take good care of kids and if nothing else, that our patients are the most resilient and by far the cutest in the hospital.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
We don’t always have control over other people’s suffering, no matter how hard we try. In those times, compassion (especially for ourselves) can really help.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
This path has certainly been a long one and I’ve had too many influential teachers and mentors along the way to list by name. However, nothing that I have accomplished would have been possible without my loving parents who have shown me unwavering support and the value of sacrifice and hard work.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I’m a proud “Islander By Choice” and definitely take advantage of all the activities Galveston has to offer. I love walks with my dog (Gus), trying out new restaurants, checking out live music/art on The Strand and nothing beats catching a Boat Club sunset.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
It’s a life goal of mine to be on Wheel of Fortune.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I will continue to be a life-long learner and hope to never lose the passion that brought me to this career.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I could see myself in the event/party planning business. I’m organized, detail-oriented and can’t stay away from a good time or a 10-piece band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.