Frances Moody

Age: 25
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Director of events
Place of business: Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce
Education: Southern Methodist University
Family: Parents, Ingrid and Bobby Moody; brother, Robert Moody III
Professional responsibilities: Director of events for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce; planner of the Galveston Women's Conference, George P. Mitchell Entrepreneur of the Year, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Accomplishments/honors: 2017 Houston Chronicle “it” girl; 2018 Houston Chronicle most eligible bachelorette; 2018 Citizens for Animal Protection Honoree; chair of the Ronal McDonald House of Galveston’s 2017 Buckaroo Ball raising a record-shattering $162,000 for the house; chair of the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston’s 25th Anniversary Children’s Party; chair of Houston PetSet’s Soiree After Party on Sept. 7, 2018 at the Post Oak Hotel.
Community involvement: Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston and Habitat for Horses; dedicated supporter/ volunteer of the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, Habitat for Horses, Houston PetSet, DFW Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Citizens for Animal Protection and Best Buddies Houston; founder of Club PetSet Young Professionals (CPYP), a Houston area young professional’s organization that benefits homeless and neglected animals
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always had a passion for community service. I started hosting parties, taking leadership opportunities and organizing events for school and extracurricular functions at a very young age. Eventually my community service involvement evolved into volunteering at nonprofits and taking on larger roles involved with planning, fundraising and chairing of events. It was my experience with organizing the 25th anniversary Children’s Party for the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston that helped me realize my desire to pursue a career in event planning and nonprofit work.
I was raised in a business-focused family that has long been committed to improving the community of Galveston. Both my upbringing and my passion of event planning coalesced perfectly in my position as events director for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, an organization that has been promoting and advocating for business and community development since 1845.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I knew from a very young age that I wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of both people and animals. I thought that this might manifest as a career in either counselling school-aged children with special needs or operating an animal rescue shelter. I still cherish the opportunity to help abused animals and individuals with disabilities.
What was your first job?
My first job was working at Harbourview nursing home in League City, as a weekend activity coordinator. I loved it! Of course, I incorporated pet therapy into my program.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
There are no guarantees in life — work hard, be honest, stay kind. Always stand up for what is right. Life is a marathon, not a sprint!
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love my job so I can go on and on. If I had to pick three I would say: To work for an organization that contributes so much to the community; getting to work and build relationships with so many wonderful people in the Galveston region and beyond; my colleagues and my boss. The chamber is such a positive and supportive work environment.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That you have to make time for yourself.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My mother and father. I have the best parents in the world. They are my biggest cheerleaders and support system. They have taught me to never compromise on my principles and morals and to always stand up for what is right. They have taught me to be strong and resilient.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Relax? What is that!? You’ll find me volunteering for the organizations I am involved in or spending time with my family and my beloved rescue dogs.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am half Norwegian!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to grow in my career by aggressively expanding the footprint of my organization. Every event that I organize provides experience and offers an opportunity to improve professionally.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably do something with children. I would enjoy being an activity coordinator for a hospital like Shriner's Burn Hospital, UTMB or Texas Children's Hospital or working for a nonprofit. I also am a huge basketball fan and love the Rockets. That would be an incredible organization to work for!
