Brandon Williams

Age: 35
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Director of student ministries and media director, Galveston Urban Ministries
Education: Ross S. Sterling High School (2003); Lee Community College
Family: Wife, TJ Williams; daughter, Everby Josey Williams, 4 months
Professional responsibilities: I direct the Student Ministries Program, which seeks to empower more than 70 at-risk students, from kindergarten to college, through after-school programs, community service, youth employment, college preparation and in-school mentoring. I also oversee all media for the organization, including website design, branding and social media.
Accomplishments/honors: First, just being nominated for this is a huge honor. As far as personal accomplishments, my students have been my greatest professional joy. For instance, I started the Youth Art Collective, which partners at-risk youth with professional photographers so they can learn the craft, build portfolios and ultimately put on an art show at the end of the year. Since its inception three years ago, our students, most of whom had never used a camera, have raised more than $34,000, including $22,000 last year alone. Our students have also put in more than 1,000 community service hours, including feeding the homeless, replanting wildlife habitats, and helping restore homes affected by Hurricane Harvey. I am also implementing Social Emotional Learning techniques to help our students deal with and overcome trauma. I think the coolest honor is seeing my students graduate high school, having them throw my wife and I a surprise baby shower, stopping by our house randomly to just say hi, and even recovering my phone after it was stolen. It's amazing to see the same kids who some would characterize as thugs excel and be some of the most kind-hearted friends I've ever known.
Community involvement: As far as community involvement, I'm a member of the ACES to Assets Collaborative, which seeks to build trauma-informed communities; member of the Family, Children, and Youth Board of Galveston; head of the Youth Empowerment Task Force; member of the leadership team for The Future Is Us, which is a coalition of youth and parents from the community the seek to restore equity for at risk youth; member of the 409 Food Collab, which is tasked with ending food insecurity in Galveston. I also lead worship for Coastal Community Church, which I love.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I am a product of parents, grandparents and mentors who gave their time and resources to make sure I was able to chase God's calling on my life and to truly thrive. I want to do the same for my students. So many of my students are labelled as bad kids from the get go, but I know better. I want to bring out the extraordinary within them, so the world can see all of the gifts they have to offer. Every kid deserves this.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I actually wanted to be a lawyer. My wife says I love to argue. While that is true, I'm also passionate about advocating for justice and amplifying those whose voices go unheard.
What was your first job?
My first job was on a farm tending to horses and pulling weeds. I had my foot stepped on by one of the horses, but it still didn't stop me from riding.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
I've gotten a ton of good advice over the years, but there's a quote from L.R. Knost that I keep coming back to. She says: “Do not be dismayed by the brokenness of the world. All things break. And all things can be mended. Not with time, as they say, but with intention. So go. Love intentionally, extravagantly, unconditionally. The broken world waits in darkness for the light that is you."
I love this quote, and I think it's perfect for our current time. It reminds us that all things break, but they won't get fixed by us complaining on social media. It takes intention, it takes being uncomfortable, it takes getting our hands dirty and working with, not against, each other. This is a job for everyone, regardless of age, race or economic status. Everyone has a role to play in Tikkum Olam, or "the repair of the world." We have to be able to see the divine worth, the Imago Dei, in every person and honor that for our world to be healed.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I really love hanging with my students. I love seeing them grow and learn. I love seeing them rebuild their community. I love finding out what they're passionate about and helping them reach their goals. I just love doing life with them honestly. I also love my co-workers. Just being able to work with people that are so passionate, so caring, and that sacrifice so much for our community is encouraging.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
To breathe and to have grace for myself. Early on, I struggled a lot with insecurity. The tiniest mistake would make me feel like a failure. But I've learned that it's all right. I'm going to fail at times, because I'm human. My wife always says to me "What's a spill? No big deal." Clean it up and move on.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My family. My mother survived a coma to raise me. My dad sacrificed a lot for his country, and for me, to make sure I grew into a man of honor. My aunt, who just passed away, was one of the first black female Navy pilots and also a huge advocate for social justice in Baltimore. My grandfather worked multiple jobs to put himself through college and even became a colonel in the Marine Corps despite racial discrimination. The list goes on. I stand on the shoulders of giants.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I'm a simple guy. I love taking walks with my wife and daughter or having movie nights on our porch. My wife is also pretty funny (don't tell her I said that) and keeps me laughing. Honestly, she's my rock. The way she cares for our family with grace and humility is incredible. The work we do can be incredibly hard and taxing on the ones we love. I wouldn't be able to do any of this without her.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
My favorite dessert is frozen berries in milk. Weird right? I love it. I also love music, listening to it, writing it and performing it. I actually went to school for music composition. I'm a huge fan of Brandi Carlile. "The Story" is one of my favorite songs of all time. I also love swing dancing with my wife, although she is waaaay better then me.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Honestly, I hope to be out of a job, because I helped raise enough student leaders that they can run the program themselves. If we're not building up the next generation, then we're setting ourselves up for disappointment when our time finally comes and our programs die with us. I would rather be a footnote in a legacy, a small part of something great, than a chapter in a book.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't do this, then I would travel around the world with my family, playing music, and telling people about the hope there is in Jesus.
