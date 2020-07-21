Allie Martinez

Age: 36
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Teacher/ARK sponsor/senior sponsor, Ball High School
Education: Bachelor of Arts from The University of North Texas
Family: Mom, dad, stepmom, two brothers, niece
Professional responsibilities: I teach English IV and 12th STAAR English at Ball High. I also help students in credit recovery. I not only teach my students my content subject, but I also teach them skills they need to be successful in the world after high school. This year, I am the senior sponsor. I am in charge of helping the seniors raise money for prom and a senior picnic, as well as other senior activities. Even though we weren’t able to have prom this year, I will continue to work with this senior class and my principal after graduation to do something for the class of 2020, when it is safe to do so. I also am the sponsor of the ARK Club. ARK stands for Acts of Random Kindness. The goal of the club is to bring positivity and kindness to everyone’s day and help cut down on any tensions between people. ARK also runs Tor’s Toiletries, which helps to provide toiletries to our homeless or underprivileged students free of charge. I also started a coat drive through ARK, which provided coats, hats, scarves and gloves to about 40 students in need. Every year, I collect baby pictures and senior pictures from the graduating seniors and put together the slide show used at graduation.
Accomplishments/honors: Teacher of the Year, 2017-2018 school year; Sandy Kempner Award, 2018
Community involvement: I coach an 8U softball team through the Lassie League program. Once the pandemic started, my family and I started making masks for people in our community. We also made 400 masks for the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. We have made and delivered more than 1,000 masks all over Galveston free of charge. I also crochet beanies, which I pass out to the homeless population in Galveston and Houston and students in need every winter.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I loved talking literature and working with young adults, which led me to my dream job of teaching high school English. I had a wonderful teacher my junior year of high school. She went above and beyond to help me and made a huge difference in my life. I wanted to be able to make a difference in someone else's life like she did for me.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I loved my first day of kindergarten so much that I went home and told my mom I wanted to be a teacher when I grew up. I had so many great teachers throughout my school years that my urge to teach continued to grow. I never strayed from my dream to be a teacher.
What was your first job?
When I was 15, I got my first job in the fast food industry where I stayed until I was old enough to get the job I really wanted. A month before my 18th birthday, I put in my application to work at the YMCA. I was a summer camp counselor and enjoyed working with the kids so much that I stayed on to work in the after-school program. I worked there several years.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I ever received came from acclaimed author Oscar Wilde. "Be yourself; everyone else is already taken." I have always believed that people's uniqueness is what makes them so special.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I can't pick just one favorite thing about my job. I love working with my students, talking literature with them, and making a difference in their lives. I also love running my ARK (Acts of Random Kindness) Club by spreading kindness across Ball High and helping students in need through Tor's Toiletries.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Think outside the box. When I first started teaching, I was trying to do the exact same thing the other teachers on my team were doing. However, different students learn in different ways, and it was a struggle to get my students to retain the information, so I found myself reteaching concepts a lot. As I progressed through my teaching career, I developed different styles of teaching and found when my students are doing projects where they don't think they are actually learning something, they learn and retain a much better.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Anne Stone. She was my English III teacher in high school. She made learning fun and I looked forward to going to school each day specifically for her class. When I was struggling in school, she helped me get to graduation. While I was in college, I would turn to her for advice or help with my education classes. Once I started teaching she was always there to answer questions and give advice. While I have developed my own teaching style, it was modeled around hers. She is still one of my greatest teachers, mentors and friends today.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy reading Stephen King books or watching movies with my family. I also enjoy crocheting and sewing. During the COVID, I started making masks for my family and the community. I found mask making to be very calming and relaxing. I also enjoy binge watching "Grey's Anatomy" with my niece.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don't know I crochet beanies for the homeless and Tor's Toiletries. I also sew and bake from scratch.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I have considered going back to school to become a school counselor; however, I am not sure I want to leave the classroom. I feel I can do the most good in the class. However, I teach seniors and would love to take on more responsibilities that help them make it to graduation.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
The only thing I ever wanted to be was a teacher, so I never had a fall back plan. But, if for some reason I couldn't teach, I would want to be a nurse. That way I'm still able to help people.
