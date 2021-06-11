Valedictorian: Alexis Rom

Alexis Rom is a graduate of Clear Springs High School. She will be attending the University of Texas at Austin in the fall to study Biology in pursuit of pre-med. Science and mathematics always have greatly interested her, which sparked her initial interest in the medical field. She hopes to become an anesthesiologist after obtaining her medical degree, as well as impacting the lives of her patients in a positive way.
Her dedication to academics has proven her to be a driven student, therefore, pushing her to achieve. Aside from Alexis’s disciplined academic life, she enjoys helping the community and keeping up with an active social schedule. She has done countless hours of volunteer work for the various clubs and honor societies that she has been involved in for the past four years, which has allowed her to gain perspective for those who are less fortunate.
Alexis truly was touched when she was able to walk dogs at the League City Animal Shelter because of her love for animals. It warms her heart to know that she is enriching the lives of pets without homes, especially since she adopted her cat from the same shelter.
Alexis plans on remaining consistent with her current habits while she attends college and when she begins working. As long as she keeps up her spirited determination and humble attitude, she will be able to reach all of the goals that she has set for herself to make a difference in the world.
