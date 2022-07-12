Aja Cormier

Age: 30
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: English teacher/department chair and cheer coach
Place of Business: Ball High School/Galveston ISD
Education: The University of Texas at Austin, 2014, Bachelor of Arts in English
Family: Mom, Danita Cormier; brother, Cody Cormier; brother/sister-in-law, Cory and Nikia Cormier; niece/nephew, Avery and Kiase Cormier
Professional Responsibilities: Teaching is my passion, and I cannot imagine doing anything else. As an English teacher, my primary responsibility is to help grow my students' love of reading and writing. Every year, I work with my team to create engaging and relevant lessons for our student population. As department chair, I represent and support my department's needs to our campus administration. In addition to my primary duties, I also work to build relationships with my students by attending their activities and extracurricular events.
Accomplishments/Honors: Ball High School Teacher of the Year, 2019; Galveston ISD Leadership Academy, Class of 2020; Galveston ISD E3 Employee of the Month, October 2021
Community Involvement: As the BHS cheer coach, I stress the importance of community service to my team. Throughout the year, we participate in several service projects. We help with the annual Share Your Food Drive, Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Event and Kelley's Angels. After Tropical Storm Imelda, we helped fundraise for students at Huffman High School by hosting a coin drive challenge with Texas City High School, raising more than $1,000. We also volunteer to work with students throughout the district as peer mentors, such as working with special education students on various art projects and elementary students for pep rallies to boost their confidence for testing.
Individually, I am a faculty member of the Acts of Random Kindness Club at BHS. Throughout the year, we promote kindness on campus through various campus events and activities. We also volunteer off-campus at events across the island, such as the Hike for Hope.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Not to sound incredibly corny, but the main reason why I decided to become a teacher is because I wanted to change the world! When I was in high school, my teachers encouraged me and provided me with every opportunity that they could to help me achieve my goals. Those opportunities changed my life, and I wanted to be able to provide other kids like me with those same chances.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was a child, everyone always said that I wanted to be an attorney because I liked to argue. I’ve learned now that really means I was too sassy.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a bank teller at the credit union at my high school campus.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I’ve ever received is to remember that tomorrow is always a new day, and to always start each day with a clean slate.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I don’t know that I have one singular favorite thing about being a teacher and coach. I love helping students grow to their full potential, in both my classroom and cheer.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
The one thing that I know now that I wish I knew when I first started teaching is that it is okay to go with the flow. In my first year of teaching, I thought I was a failure if things didn’t go exactly as planned, which was very stressful. Learning how to roll with the punches has made life so much easier.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have had so many great mentors in my career. My greatest mentors were the people who helped me during my first year teaching: Catherine Jackson and Allie Martinez. They have both helped me grow as a teacher and become the best that I could be.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My favorite way to relax when I’m not at work is to either read a good book at home, or dance around my kitchen while I’m cooking.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that I was named after the Steely Dan album, “Aja.” It was one of my dad’s favorite albums.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I am not sure that I ever want to actually leave the classroom, but if I do, I would want to work as an instructional coach to help support other teachers.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
It would definitely still be something in the education field.
