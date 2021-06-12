My name is Nicholas Cortinas, and I am proud to be the valedictorian of O’Connell College Preparatory School’s Class of 2021. Next fall, I will be attending Texas A&M University where I plan to major in finance.
I currently live in Dickinson, but I grew up in Santa Fe, where I was able to raise all kinds of animals — my favorite being chickens! Since a young age, I have always been interested in cooking. In fact, up until this year, since I’ve been so busy, I usually cooked dinner for my family on most weeknights. The remainder of my free time is usually spent relaxing and watching Netflix.
During my time at O’Connell, I have been involved in many extracurricular activities, including National Honor Society, where I served as President, and Student Council, where I have been Student Body Secretary and Class Treasurer. I have also been a part of the tennis team and have (miraculously!) advanced to the state tournament twice. Additionally, I have completed 63 dual-credit hours through Galveston College over the past two years.
I would like to thank all of the teachers and staff that I have encountered not only at O’Connell, but also at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Hitchcock and True Cross Catholic School in Dickinson. My teachers all have positively impacted me and helped me to get to where I am today. Words cannot express how grateful I am to have been able to attend these three incredible institutions, where I have made so many great friends and memories along the way.
Finally, I would like to thank my parents for always encouraging me to do my best. To all of my family, who I can always count on for their unwavering support, I am incredibly lucky to have you all.
