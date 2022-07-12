Age: 36
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Surgeon
Place of Business: University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences; MD – Fellowship trained in Breast Surgical Oncology
Family: Married to my amazing husband, Oliver, who works in roofing. I have three children – Corbin Jones (17), Teagan Pfost (6) and Pepper Pfost (4) – who all attend school in GISD. Corbin loves baseball and is on the varsity team at Ball High. Teagan is in the dual language program and loves learning Spanish. Pepper is in Pre-K. Dog Lola who we got this year and is a spunky and amazing golden retriever. My father, Dave Crocker, works at O’Reilly’s after retiring from UTMB and St. Luke’s, where he was an MRI tech and where I got my love of health care and helping others. My mother is Karen Stanley who is the head of the children's department at Rosenberg Library, where I got my love of reading. My brother, Xan Crocker, works at Holy Family church in maintenance, where we all attend Mass every Sunday.
Professional Responsibilities: Help women medically, surgically, physically, emotionally deal with their diagnosis of breast cancer. Work tirelessly to provide the best care to all patients I see.
Accomplishments/Honors: Mentor for students and residents at UTMB; Gold Award in Simulation; Best Resident nominee; donated bone marrow to help someone with leukemia
Community Involvement: Division of Equity and Inclusion committee member at UTMB; Community Outreach Chair - mentor and instruct GISD students with healthcare job opportunities; previously a teacher at Ball High and Galveston Catholic. I continue to work to help students around the community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
As a breast surgeon, I am able to help women (and the occasional men) with fighting cancer as well as being an advocate for them to be successful. In this field of cancer, we work as a big team to be successful, and I think this team approach is ideal for people to deal with their prognosis and in fighting this disease.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I always dreamt of working in health care and being a doctor was top of my list. I love to help others. Throughout high school, college and medical school, I was a part of many volunteer experiences. I enjoyed going to St. Vincent’s to provide free health care. It took me many years to achieve this goal to become a doctor and I feel so fortunate to be able to do it.
What was your first job?
Jungle Surf under the Sasser family. I loved the family feel this job had. I was able to play with children and make sure they were safe as we listened to the Bob Marley soundtrack and ate free snowcones. It was one of the best jobs I’ve ever had!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I every received came from my husband, Oliver. Many years ago, before we were married, he convinced me to always fight for what I wanted and for what is right. Through his encouragement, I applied to medical school. Through his support, I was able to be successful through the 10 years of training. He took care of our children while I worked 14- to 28-hour shifts six to seven days a week. And his advice continues to be paramount.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My absolute favorite thing about my job is coordinating care with patients based upon their particular biology and life situation. I believe in the holistic approach to treating a person. I like to spend time with them on diagnosis and creating a plan to fight their cancer and plan to make them whole by the end of the experience. And this can include so many things from cosmetic reconstruction after removing the cancer to how to deal with chemotherapy side effects to end-of-life care.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
When beginning surgery residency after medical school, I had no idea what kind of surgeon I wanted to be. I enjoyed taking out appendices and gallbladders; doing intestinal resections and performing life-saving procedures after traumas and so much more. I do wish I knew earlier just how rewarding becoming a surgeon could be. I imagined the field to be full of very callous people when in reality, it can make one utterly happy. It clearly was my calling.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I am so fortunate to say that I have had a large number of mentors and there is no way I could only mention one. My mother and father continue to be great mentors for me. They taught me to work hard and be kind to others. Dr. Bill Mileski, the head of trauma at UTMB; Dr. Pat Walker, the surgical head of the OR; and Dr. Ravi Radhakrishnan, pediatric surgeon and program director for the residency, all taught me so much about treating patients with every aspect of your being while being there when I needed them.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I have had children at many different times in my life. My son, Corbin, was born when I was in college; my daughter, Teagan, was born when I was in medical school and my youngest daughter, Pepper, was born while I was in residency working 80-hour weeks at Shriners Hospital in 80- to 90-degree operating rooms in sterile gowns, caps and masks. They are so very important to me and the person that I am. I spend as much time with my family and friends as I can. We love to be on the water and experience everything Galveston has to offer.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Unfortunately, I am a fairly open book. I like to say that I tell everyone my whole life story. I love to talk to people. However, I enjoy art very much. I love to go to art museums and draw and sketch.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to treat as many patients as possible. I hope to make change in health care for the better. As a chairperson of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee at UTMB, I hope to make the environment as inclusive as possible not only in the treatment of patients but also the way that medical colleagues interact with each other.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be work in education. I taught at Ball High School for four years in biology and health. I loved it very much. Becoming a surgeon has allowed for me to teach and be a mentor to many medical students and residents. It is very fulfilling.
