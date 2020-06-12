Parents: Maria Dolores Preciado
College you plan to attend: Baylor University
Major: History
What are your career plans?
Creative Writing.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why?
I learned a great many things during this part of my life, not limited to love, patience, strength, diligence and character. I think the most important lesson I learned was probably to recognize the importance of dreams, ultimately dreams are what the best of society run on.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why?
Music. I’m self taught and tutored in different instruments.
What did you enjoy most about high school?
My senior year.
What are you looking forward to about college?
Expanding my knowledge to help and enlighten people.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it?
Of the things I have made myself, I would say my writing is most important. I have worked on, honed and expanded it for many years and am considerably proud of the fruit it has born.
What do you do in your free time?
Read, write, spend time with my pets, play or listen to music, talk to my boyfriend, workout, video games, draw, or learn a new chore.
What is your favorite show to binge watch?
I don’t have one. I like “Gotham,” “Wild Alaska,” “Vikings,” stuff like that.
What is your spirit animal and why?
Owl. They are creatures representative of intuition, foreknowledge and nighttime. They often mate for life and are admirably loyal to their families.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true?
Use respect everywhere you go. It will show your level of dignity, and earn you favor.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you?
I have Asperger’s Syndrome. Most people don’t expect that, because of how I’ve evidently worked on my communication skills and noise tolerance.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why?
A difficult question. Perhaps Vincent van Gogh. And I’d ask what made him see the world the way he did.
Where do you get your news?
Various sources. Research, magazines, Apple News, word of mouth.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation?
Instagram.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation?
Their future. The combination of debt, people’s strength of character (or lack thereof), and environmental changes.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be?
Learn all you can, and keep yourself together; dream freely, and work to make those dreams reality.
