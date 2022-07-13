Shayna Bell

Age: 34
City of Residence: La Marque
Current Title: Senior administrative manager; Owner/CEO and manager
Place of Business: UTMB; SA Bell Mobile Signing Services
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business from UHV; currently completing my master's degree at UTRGV
Family: I have three beautiful kids and a wonderful husband. As a teen mom, I faced many adversities that made it difficult to obtain a degree. With the help of my family, I was able to graduate from high school and obtain an associate degree. I later obtained my bachelor’s degree with three beautiful children by my side. I want to be an example to my children that they can accomplish anything no matter what difficulties may occur. I decided to enroll in the master’s program because I think it is important to show my kids that hard work and dedication is the core of all success. I want to be their example of not being afraid to overcome adversities to achieve goals.
Professional Responsibilities: UTMB: Manages the overall business activities and related department activities for the Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology, and the Orthopedics Department; supervises the administrative support staff; assists in the recruitment of staff and support personnel; develops, integrates and monitors systems for use at the division/department level for the Orthopedics and Otolaryngology Department; coordinates fiscal year departmental activities; prepares/monitors income and expenses to ensure compliance with budgets; coordinates research grants and contracts preparation, as well as overall budget activities; coordinates special projects and provides liaison work within other departments and agencies; identifies appropriate internal controls for department; provides mechanisms to monitor and enforce compliance; provides professional notary services to patients and faculty members.
SA Bell Mobile Signing Services: Provides mobile notary and print and scan services in the greater Houston area.
Accomplishments/Honors: Honored as Summa Cum Laude while obtaining my bachelor's degree. Currently have a 4.0 GPA in my master's degree program. Was recently promoted at work because of my hard work to senior administrative manager.
Community Involvement: Member of the Galveston County Coalition, which provides free breast screening to indigent patients. I also provide mobile notary and print services for clients who are unable to leave their home. I also volunteer at community events to share resources that local medical institutions provide.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Following in my family’s footsteps, I entered the health care industry to help people. I found a program at College of the Mainland that would allow me to work in health care without direct medical care. I graduated from the Health Information Management Program in 2008 and began working at UTMB as a front desk clerk shortly after. I was laid off before Hurricane Ike and began working at MD Anderson before returning to UTMB as a Provider Enrollment Specialist. My career continued into outreach where I worked with UTMB, Susan G. Komen and the Galveston County Coalition to provide indigent health care patients with free breast screenings and other health care services. After obtaining my bachelor’s degree, I was promoted to Senior Administrative Manager, where I manage the overall business operations for the Ophthalmology, Orthopedics and Otolaryngology departments. My overall goal is to connect UTMB and other health care services back to the community.
My decision to return to college to obtain my master’s degree in 2021 led me to start my own business. I launched SA Bell Mobile Signing Services, which provides safe mobile notary and print services to the Galveston County and Houston region. I specialize in real estate closings and assist clients who are unable to leave their home.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up I wanted to be a singer. I started singing at 8 years old in the church choir. I still sing today at church, weddings and funerals.
What was your first job?
My first job was a toddler child care teacher at a day care. It was there I decided to change my career into health care.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I have ever received was to never let your present circumstances define your future. Through God you can do anything.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is learning something new every day. I am able to uplift, train and encourage my team on a daily basis. My supervisors have been understanding of my school schedule and have helped me develop and grow my leadership skills. My favorite thing about my business is that I have met many people of different backgrounds, cultures and needs. I have been able to travel to knew places and develop new skills to help the community. As a mobile notary, my connection to UTMB allows me to share information about low-cost or new health care services directly with the community.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish someone told me that you will put yourself through a lot of heartache rushing what God already has planned and ordained for you.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor is my grandfather and parents. My grandfather always instilled the importance of an education and going after my dreams no matter the obstacles. My parents have always had great work ethic. My mom has a master’s degree in nurse leadership and my dad is a lead truck operator. My parents still work two jobs and are laying the foundation for generational leadership.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not working, I love to sing. It helps me release and refocus. I also love to ride my bike and meditate at the beach. Spending time with my husband and three beautiful kids centers me.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Something people don’t know about me is that I am extremely emotional when it comes to anything with my kids. My kids peel back all layers of me and have motivated me to be all I am today.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I will complete my master’s degree in just a few weeks, and once done I plan to continue to grow and learn at UTMB. With nearly 15 years of health care experience and my educational background, I plan to let that lead me into my next leadership journey. In addition, I plan to expand my current signing business and pursue other business ventures as well as a non-profit organization.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn’t do what I am doing now, I would be traveling the world and learning more about my culture. I would also become a full-time business owner and community outreach specialist.
