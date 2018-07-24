Chris Lane

Age: 34
City of residence: La Marque
Current title: City council member
Place of business: La Marque City Hall
Education: University of Houston-Downtown
Family: Cleveland Lane Sr., Cheryl Lane, Dr. Cleveland Lane Jr., Cavell Lane, Cheneal Lane and Cobe Lane
Professional responsibilities: Part of the legislative body that creates the environment in which the municipality operates
Accomplishments/honors: Two-term city council member
Community involvement: Lemonade Day Champion, La Marque; fundraiser coordinator, La Marque Little League Baseball; Junior Achievement organizer, city of La Marque; co-founder of La Marque-Texas City Toastmasters
Why did you go into your particular field?
The opportunity to serve and have a positive affect on our community. While at the same time identifying solutions to issues that historically have plagued our town.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A marketing director. I have always been fascinated with messaging and motivating individuals with words and concepts.
What was your first job?
Papa Johns.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Pray like it depends on God and work like it depends on you. This is my philosophy on life and I implemented into everything that I do.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Building strategic relationships to address the lack of resources that's allocated to our youth.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You cannot please everybody; no matter what you do, some people will not support you.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
The Rev. B.J. Hunter has been a constant if my life from a very young age. Pastor Hunter always carried himself with class and integrity.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I'm an avid reader. I like to learn and to challenge any preconceived notions that I might hold. I utilize books as an instrument to expose myself to information.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people will be surprised to know that I'm an introvert.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
The continued growth and prosperity of La Marque is my only career goal at this time.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would still be serving my community, just in a different capacity. Politics is the vehicle that I'm utilizing now to have a positive impact. The vehicle might change, but the mission will always remain the same.
