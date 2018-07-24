Brandon Rogers

Age: 31
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Vice president and loan officer
Place of business: HomeTown Bank, N.A.
Education: I graduated from Ball High School in 2005 and then graduated with honors from The Red McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas in Austin in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in marketing.
Family: My wife is Vanessa Fullen Rogers. She teaches second grade at Parker Elementary and is the love of my life. My mother is Marcie Rogers. She is the assistant principle at Austin Middle School. My father is Douglas Rogers. He is the executive director for the Sealy & Smith Foundation. My sister is Dr. Cassie Rogers. She is an optometrist working at a practice in Ft. Worth. My grandfather is D. Gale Rogers. He is a retired insurance agent but is still very active in the community.
Professional responsibilities: Commercial and residential lending in Galveston County as well as the community reinvestment officer for HomeTown Bank.
Accomplishments/honors: For the past several years, I have helped coordinate and run several of the fundraiser events for Galveston Kiwanis, including our annual golf tournament, which is also our largest fundraiser. I have helped coordinate, plan and run the annual Potlicker Poker Run, which is a charitable boating event that has been held in Galveston Bay for the past three years and has raised money for organizations such as the Galveston Bay Foundation, Lighthouse Charity and the Galveston Island Humane Society.
Community involvement: I am a third generation Galveston Kiwanis member and have also served on the board for Kiwanis for the past six years. I am a board member for The Advocacy Center for the Children of Galveston County, where I serve on the Executive Committee as treasurer. I am a member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce C-Crewe. I serve on the Finance Committee for the Galveston Education Foundation and have taught financial literacy classes at Austin Middle School.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Growing up, I always wanted a job that would not only challenge me but would also allow me to interact with and help new people every day. Being a loan officer at a community bank checks all of those boxes. Every day, I get to help people accomplish their respective goals. For some people, that may be purchasing their first homestead while for others, it may be helping secure capital to finally start their own business.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Like most kids I wanted to play in the NBA or the NFL. The plan was to play in either league (possibly both) before retiring as a Hall of Famer and becoming a SportsCenter anchor. However, I can honestly say that being a banker was on that list as well. My dad worked as a banker when I was young and there are pictures of me dressing up as a banker for Halloween when I was 7 or 8 years old. My costume consisted of suspenders, glasses and a calculator in my front pocket. Even though my dad never wore any of those things, I was convinced that was how all bankers dressed once they got to work.
What was your first job?
When I was in sixth grade, I worked for the Ashton Place Condos on 69th St. My grandmother lived there and served on their homeowners association board. My job was to patrol the three or four streets where the condos were located and pick up any loose trash on the sidewalks or in the front yards. They supplied me with a pair of gloves, and I used part of my first paycheck to buy a long claw-grabber so that I didn’t have to bend over to pick up every single piece of trash.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
I was sitting in a college classroom when the professor made the comment that “All we are as people is the sum of our experiences.” I’m not sure if that professor was quoting someone else or not but that comment has always stuck with me. I believe that you have to expose yourself to as many new and different things as possible in order to become the most complete version of yourself.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Running into people around town after you have helped them with a loan. They are always so grateful and, as their loan officer, I am able to share in that happiness knowing that I helped them take that next step in their lives.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
After working in banking for the past eight years, I have a better understanding of how all of the aspects of banking fit together. This includes being able to identify potential needs that my customers may or may not realize they have and matching them up with lending and deposit products to assist them. I think every career has a necessary learning curve but obviously I wish that I could’ve been able to see this bigger picture from day one.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My dad. He and I are close and I have always been able to lean on him for advice. He was the best man in my wedding and is somebody that even today I can talk to about anything. He and I both work in the Galveston business community and he continues to set an example with the way he carries himself that I am proud to follow.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, I am with my wife, Vanessa. She and I have been married for almost nine months and she continues to be the most important thing in my life. We like to spend the weekends on the boat or watching college sports. We also like to spend time with our family and travel as often as we can. During college football season, we will spend several weekends in College Station and Austin rooting for the Aggies and Longhorns. Vanessa is an Aggie and I am a Longhorn, so we do our best to split our time evenly between the two schools!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I think most people might be surprised to hear that I am a sixth generation Galvestonian. There is a lot to love about Galveston and I’m proud to be a part of its rich history.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Working in community banking has shown me that there is no substitute for relationship-based lending. As I continue forward in my career as a loan officer, my goal is to continue meeting new people and making new connections so that I can continue helping people in the community. Prior to working for HomeTown Bank, I didn’t have any experience in banking or lending. However, they gave me a shot and I hope to reward that faith they put in me by continuing to grow my customer base and embracing every opportunity to grow and learn within my field of expertise.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
My dad serves as the executive director for a large foundation and I’ve always thought that running an organization like that would be both challenging and interesting. Working with grants and investments to support people and local causes on such a large scale would be very rewarding.
