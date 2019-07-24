Emily Krone

Age: 30
City of residence: League City
Current title: Associate attorney
Place of business: Greer, Herz & Adams, LLP
Education: B.A. in International Conflict Analysis and Resolution with a minor in Legal Studies from George Mason University (Fairfax, VA); J.D. from South Texas College of Law (Houston, TX)
Family: I have a spunky, smart, amazing 2-year-old son and my amazing parents (mom, stepfather, dad and stepmom) live in League City and Seabrook, respectively.
Professional responsibilities: My practice focuses primarily on transactional matters, including commercial real estate and lending with an emphasis on life company and institutional lending, as well as commercial real estate purchases, sales, foreclosures and leasing. I also handle many contract matters, with an emphasis on review and negotiation of contracts, and corporate matters, with an emphasis on formation and organization of businesses.
This means I will handle all aspects of commercial mortgage and construction lending, including preparation of loan documents and receipt and review of due diligence, including corporate, leasing and tenant documentation. Additionally (and probably my most important role in these matters) I will counsel clients on risk and options available regarding lending matters. I frequently prepare and review lease agreements and other real estate related contracts, including, but not limited to, easements, licenses and right of entry agreements. Further, I am frequently asked by clients to review and advise on corporate and organizational documentation and handle preparation of same.
Accomplishments/honors: In law school, I was a Dean's Merit Scholarship recipient based on academic performance. Also during law school, I was elected to the Student Bar Association as a Freshman Senator and 1L Representative. Further, I graduated magna cum laude when I obtained my undergraduate degree.
Community involvement: I am an appointed member and vice chairman of the Ethics Review Board for the city of League City. I also mentor elementary students weekly at League City Elementary through Communities in Schools – Bay Area. Additionally, I founded the Community Outreach Committee at Greer, Herz & Adams, LLP and, in doing so, partnered with Communities in Schools – Bay Area so that Greer, Herz & Adams, LLP is now an adopt-a-school partner. In this committee, we coordinate various drives that benefit at-risk students at Clear Lake High School. Further, I am a co-host of “Through the Glass Ceiling,” an internet radio show on Vinyl Draught Radio focusing on issues facing women in business. Finally, I am a graduate of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Clear Lake, Class of 2019.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have a passion for learning and for helping people. Getting a higher educational degree was always important to me. I knew if it wasn't a JD I'd be getting some sort of graduate degree, and I still think about going back for an MBA. Additionally, as an attorney, I am grateful to be able to represent people who cannot represent themselves and therefore help others on a daily basis. I also enjoy problem-solving as well as reading and writing; therefore, becoming an attorney made a lot of sense for my personal goals as well as personality.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I spent a majority of my childhood singing and dancing and wanted to be a Broadway star! Along the way I also cycled through wanting to be a marine biologist, doctor, actuary (that one still boggles my mind), barista and State Department diplomat.
What was your first job?
For my first job, I was hired at 14 to sing and dance in the country show at AstroWorld (for anyone worried about child labor laws, I was 15 by the time I started the job and there was an entertainment field exception to our state's typical 16-year-old minimum). I worked 40 hours per week the entire summer and was paid well over minimum wage. Plus, I rode the rides for free on breaks. It was a great gig!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My mom and stepmom are huge influences and heroes of mine. Both are working, professional women who instilled in me essentially the same ultimate truth: You are the best advocate for yourself; you are the only one who can, and you are in the most advantageous position to, know exactly what is best for you. This advice holds true as a young, professional woman more than I ever thought it would.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite things about my job are the people with whom I work and the work-life balance the firm provides. Our firm has some of the most amazing and dedicated staff and it is an absolute honor to lead and work side-by-side with them daily. The firm where I work is also very flexible and understanding when it comes to making time for family and other personal matters, which is very important for a mother of a young son.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I had known that leading and managing people, although tough, is one of the most rewarding aspects of this career path. Therefore, those tough, crucial conversations should not be avoided but instead embraced, and I wish I would have started embracing them sooner. I still have to remind myself of this concept regularly as I grow in my leadership capabilities and career.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My current greatest mentor is Steve Burzinski, a partner at our firm. He is a natural teacher and leader, so when I first started at the firm and was in his door every minute or so with a question, he was gracious enough to guide me and continues to do so today. Almost everything I know about commercial real estate and lending is a credit to his willingness and ability to mentor.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I am a total meathead and am at the gym 5-6 days per week. I socialize here and there with the other regulars, but mostly I put my headphones on and focus on pushing my limits of strength and will and jam out to my music. It is extremely therapeutic. I also love being outdoors, so on the weekends, you can catch me doing yard work, working on my house, and playing with my young son outside.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Those who work with me or have been in my house already know this, but I'm very adverse to bright, unnatural light. I prefer to have my overhead lights off and use lamps and natural light instead. It's just a little quirk of mine, but it can be frustrating for people checking to see if I'm in my office because it always looks like I'm out, even if I'm there! I am a big believer in making your work space work for you, so I bought a small lamp for my desk and take advantage of the windows in my office to make my environment best suited for my work efficiency.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My dream is to be in a position where I can create and maintain a culture of generous and virtuous legal professionals with a passion for helping their clients and communities. How that happens may look like a partnership at my current firm or even hanging my own shingle. Right now, I continue to grow in my current position and strive to learn as much as possible about my industry, while also getting further involved in our community and leading my teammates to the best of my ability.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I likely have enough hopes, dreams and ideals to fill multiple lifetimes. There are about five other professions I could see myself being successful at. However, if I was unable to do what I'm doing now due to a disability or incapacity, I'd probably be a career volunteer and board member for various philanthropic organizations.
