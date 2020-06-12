Parents: Phuong and Lien Pham
College you plan to attend: University of St. Thomas-Houston
Major: Biology
What are your career plans? I plan to pursue entrance into medical school to study to become a skilled physician in residency and beyond.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? The most important lesson I learned in high school is hard work and dedication to your passions pay off in the long run.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular activity was being a part of the fine arts department and competing in art competitions each year, including VASE and the Scholastic Art & Writing competitions.
What did you enjoy most about high school? I enjoyed building lasting relationships with my friends and learning a lot about myself and others in the process. I am grateful for having a group of friends that encourage me to be the best version of myself I can be.
What are you looking forward to about college? Having been accepted to the UST Honors program, I am looking forward to meeting a new community of likeminded and driven students to learn and succeed alongside.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? I received a pin from UTMB Volunteer Services indicating that I have completed over 400 hours of community service at UTMB over the course of four years in high school. I am proud of this accomplishment because that pin represents my dedication to the organization and how passionate I am about the field of medicine.
What do you do in your free time? I have always enjoyed drawing and reading in my free time.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? My favorite show to binge-watch is “Criminal Minds.”
What is your spirit animal and why? I believe my spirit animal is a bee because they are hard-working and dedicated to what they do, and I hope that one day I can be as beneficial to humanity as bees are.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? My parents always told me to focus on my own path despite what other people may think, and it has allowed me to become more driven and passionate about what I love to do.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? Something interesting that most people don’t know about me is that I love to cook and bake.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? If I could meet one famous person, I’d love to meet Leonardo da Vinci and ask him what he thinks about all the art and innovations that were inspired by him today because I believe he is one of the most influential individuals in history.
Where do you get your news? I receive my news from online posts, articles and videos regarding current events.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? I believe the social media platform that is most influential in my generation is Instagram.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? I believe the most pressing issue of my generation is the growing competition in the future job market as technology becomes more prominently implemented in our lives.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? My one piece of advice is to make the best of and be thankful for the resources available to you, including your teachers and counselors.
