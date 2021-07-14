Aaron Sanders

Age: 39
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Founding Pastor
Place of Business: Coastal Community Church
Education:
Bachelor of Science - Secondary Education from Louisiana State University (2003)
Master of Arts in Christian Leadership from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary (2011)
Family: My wife, Holly, and I have been married for 16 years. We have three children: Ethan (14), Ella (12) and Evan (6)
Professional Responsibilities: As the founding pastor of Coastal Community Church (2012), I lead one of Galveston County's largest congregations in weekly worship, spiritual education, pastoral care and community service initiatives. I directly supervise six full-time staff members and oversee a $1.5 million annual budget. The church is also working to finalize the $8 million renovation of the 1951 Pennington Buick Building on 23rd Street. We expect the project to be completed before Christmas 2021.
I'm also a part-time consultant for the Southern Baptist of Texas Convention, specializing in leadership coaching for rapidly growing new churches around the state.
Accomplishments/Honors: Moody Bank Outstanding Community Partner (2019), Galveston Island Rotary Rotarian of the Year (2020), Rotary Roll of Fame (2021)
Community Involvement: I am a founding board member and currently serve as president of the Board of Directors for the Pregnancy Help Center of Galveston. I'm the vice president for the Rotary Club of Galveston Island. I'm a founding board member and continue to serve on the board of the 4B Disaster Response Network. I'm a founding board member and continue to serve with Segera Mission in Kenya, a rural medical clinic and school that serves tribal communities in that region. I serve on several other ministry boards, including the Galveston Baptist Association, The Well San Marcos and Student Mobilization Penn State. Over the years, I've coached dozens of teams with West Isle Little League, Moody Basketball and Galveston County Youth Soccer. I've also served on several committees with GISD. I'm also a member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's C-Crewe.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I first felt called into ministry as an eighth-grader living in Orange. I knew I wanted a job where I could serve my community and utilize my gifts. But, most importantly, I wanted to spend my life helping others know and follow Jesus.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
My family is full of lawyers and teachers. I definitely considered both of those professions along the way.
What was your first job?
I worked the front desk at Blockbuster Video. I love movies and wanted VIP access to all the new releases. My kids don't know it, but we used to have these things called VHS tapes and DVDs. It was a fun summer job, but I worked so many hours that I didn't really have the chance to watch many films.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
I've really been impacted by the concept of life rhythms. Most people strive for work/life balance, but true balance is a myth. Real life rarely cooperates with our structured little boxes. Instead, I've found it extremely helpful to understand the seasons of your life and adjust your activity level appropriately. There are weeks when the wise way to spend your time is to concentrate a little more on work; while other times, it is better to lean in at home. As a pastor friend of mine says, "Blessed are the flexible, for they will never be bent out of shape." Just don't get stuck in one season for too long. That's not a season, that's a climate.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I absolutely love watching God transform lives. Over the past 10 years, we have watched hundreds of people experience God's love and grace. Galveston is a better place than it was in 2012, and I think Coastal Community Church is part of that story.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I love my job, and I love my various leadership roles in the community. But, one day, someone else will fill those shoes. Nobody else can be a husband to Holly and a father to my three kids. I'm extremely driven, but I refuse to sacrifice my family on the altar of success.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents are amazing. We tricked them into moving to Galveston about five years ago, and we are so thankful they live here now. They have modeled how to lead lives of public and private integrity. They are the most caring, servant-hearted people I have ever known. I want to be just like them when I grow up.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I bought a charcoal grill from Buc-ees last year, and I really enjoy it. It's pretty common in the fall to find our backyard filled with kids and teenagers swimming in our pool while I grill some burgers and watch LSU football.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
My grandmother was a church organist and piano teacher. So growing up, I took lessons through my senior year in high school. I was never very proficient at sight reading, but I can still sit down and play several songs from memory.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Most pastors focus on adding new people to their congregations, but my mindset really centers around the concept of multiplication. We want to develop the next generation of pastors, missionaries and community leaders so that we can send them out to make a difference in the world. I love coaching younger leaders, especially church planters.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would love to ride around town on a golf cart giving Galveston history tours. I also could be talked into starting a local food blog.
