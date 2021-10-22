Austin Middle School reading teacher Shanael Williams will never go back to paper.
The pandemic forced her to move all her lessons online. It was a big shift for Williams, who carried home heaps of papers, she said.
Even though she’s back to teaching in person, she’s keeping the digital platforms that allow her students to access materials online, she said.
“I think they like it better because they know where everything is,” Williams said. “If they’re absent, they know where to go to find it.”
The past 18 months have been disruptive to students and learning. But most educators agree the pandemic inspired long-term improvement in the way teachers integrate technology into the classroom.
NOT AN ILL WIND
While online classes haven’t replaced in-person learning, many educators are using streamlined online systems to give students additional resources, keep parents updated and collect data about how their students are performing.
With students learning mostly from home, many school districts and colleges updated their digital systems and moved communications online.
Faculty at Galveston College had to learn to shift to virtual learning, said Cissy Matthews, vice president of instruction.
“All of our faculty now are prepared to teach online at any given moment,” Matthews said. “Many of our workforce programs are very hands-on and online is not the preferred method, but we’ve got to move forward.”
More options are open for students to study at home, she said. Teachers for many hands-on classes such as electronic and mechanical courses could give students access to virtual modules for after-classes, she said. Students can virtually build materials and do their labs virtually, she said.
“Though they can’t come into the lab, they can still move forward with instruction,” Matthews said. “It really helps the students at home.”
MORE ACCESS
Online platforms definitely have made school work more accessible for students, said Dr. Susan Silva, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at Clear Creek Independent School District.
“Before, when a student was absent for a week, they just sort or missed or maybe picked up some work,” Silva said. “We have more of a consistent connection with kids who may be at home, but they can still log in or do assignments.”
The pandemic also changed the way teachers assess how to teach students, she said. After returning to the classroom in the fall of 2020, teachers started giving students tests before starting a unit to understand what students knew about a topic. That’s been very helpful, Silva said.
“The teachers are doing lots of pre-assessments,” Silva said. “They can plan their instruction based on what they see their students need or don’t need.”
The digital shift prompted Galveston Independent School District to digitize its records and registration process, as well, said Lea Walker, director of Public Education Information Management System and Student Data Services.
Before the pandemic, registration was only about 50 percent online, Walker said. Now it’s almost fully digital, she said.
Digital systems also have streamlined parent communications and paperwork during the year, she said.
“It’s a lot less cumbersome,” Walker said. “You don’t have the papers coming home in the backpacks. We can track that things are turned in on time. Parents can complete the registration in their own time, instead of trying to make sure the first-grader brings the paper back in the backpack.”
PERSONAL TOUCH
Just because schools are using more technology, however, doesn’t mean they’ll shift to entirely online platforms, said Grace Townsend, instructional associate professor of chemistry and university faculty senate executive committee member at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
“Up until 2020, there was this pie in the sky notion that all learning was going to be online in the future and we wouldn’t need physical buildings,” Townsend said. “We discovered that it wasn’t all it was maybe cracked up to be.”
Faculty at the university got a lot more comfortable using technology, she said. Professors started pre-recording instructions for labs and using online polls and discussion boards to students’ advantage, she said.
But much, including a teacher’s ability to watch students’ expressions and gauge whether they’re getting it or not, is lost when classes are online, she said.
“It’s easier in person to see that on their faces,” Townsend said. “You just lose a lot of the energy between student and instructor.”
NO CHANGE
Technology just isn’t the same as a teacher in a classroom, said Kami Hale, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Texas City Independent School District.
“A quality teacher is not effectively replaced by a virtual program,” Hale said. “Not only do students need an in-person instructional setting, they also need to interact with their peers.”
But for reading teacher Williams, the pandemic brought many good changes.
She can post videos she shows in class for students to review and audiobooks for students who need learning accommodations, she said.
“I just had paper everywhere,” Williams said. “I am now paperless.”
