In Galveston, some history is harder to come by than others.
Just look at the statue that stands in front of the county courthouse.
In June, amid nationwide protests over racial injustice, a group of more than 100 people marched on the county seat to call for the removal of “Dignified Resignation,” the statue of a defeated Confederate soldier that as stood in front of downtown building since 1911.
The protestors called for the statues to be removed from the grounds. Protesters argued it was a symbol of white supremacy, and perpetuated the Lost Cause narrative of the Civil War, which casts the Confederate states as noble and downplays the role that maintaining slavey played in causing the war.
County commissioners, weeks later, refused to even consider the removal.
But the statue was quietly changed.
Some times after the protest, the county removed two plaques from the statue, including one that lauded the Confederate Army for its “purity of motives” — one of the main criticisms the protestors had about the statue.
County Commissioner Stephen Holmes, the only commissioner to propose removing the statue, said he believed the plaques’ were removed to avoid having to talk about issues memorialized in the statue.
“That’s clear; that if they took the plaques down, something about it is not right,” Holmes said. “I don’t think it was an act of vandalism. It shows you what the thinking was of the people who had the plaque raised.”
Recent years have brought a reckoning of sorts in the way American institutions have acknowledged the country’s grim history of slavery and racial oppression.
That trend has come to Galveston, too. In 2017, a private group erected a marker at the Port of Galveston acknowledging the city’s role in the African slave trade.
A mural is also planned for a downtown building to depict African people being put on a slave ship, as well the regiment of Black Union soldiers who accompanied Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger when he and his troops delivered the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to Texas.
But on an island that celebrates its history, and has more than 200 state historical markers in its 211 square miles, only a tiny fraction acknowledge the existence of the Black people who lived on the island as slaves or freemen, or who were sold here as part of the American slave trade.
One marker is on the West End, where slave traders would land because they were prohibited from sailing into the city's harbor — even though a slave market existed there.
The markers at some of Galveston's oldest churches — the Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church and the Reedy Chapel A. M. E. Church — note that the congregations were founded as worship places for slaves.
There is no marker for the place where people were actually bought and sold.
There are markers celebrating parts of Black history, including to the events the establishment of the Juneteenth holiday and the founding of public schools for black students in Texas, which began in 1885 in Galveston at Central High School.
Although it’s not acknowledged widely in the public, Galveston was the site of a slave market. One of the city’s first mayors, John Sydnor, operated a slave market on The Strand. In an application to add Sydnor’s home, the Powhatan House, to the National Register of Historic Places, the Texas Historical Commission wrote the market was Sydnor’s “single largest enterprise.”
“The market was said to have been the largest auction block west of New Orleans, and Sydnor himself was the auctioneer,” the commission wrote. Originally, Sydnor traded in Black people born in the United States, who were the only ones that could be legally sold at the time. But after native-born people proved too expensive for Texas cotton planters, Sydnor entered the illegal African slave trade.
“Sydnor and other dealers realized that without cheap labor the boom in Texas cotton, and the resultant prosperity of Galveston, would collapse,” the commission wrote.
Sydnor’s slave market probably was near 21st Street, close to the ship channel, said Dwayne Jones, executive director of the Galveston Historical Foundation.
But much about the slave market is unknown, Jones said.
“It’s very hard for historians to find,” Jones said. “There’s not a wealth of primary research or information. We just don’t know. We certainly know there was enslaved people here.”
The history of slavery on the island goes back to the days of Jean Lafitte, the French pirate and slave trader who set a base on the island before the city was founded in 1842, Jones said.
It’s not surprising that some of the damning parts of Galveston’s history are hard find, said Sam Collins III, a local historian. It’s not surprising that some of that history is obscured in public places, he said.
Collins in recent years has helped lead efforts to bring more local Black history to light, including placement of an official historical marker dedicated to the Juneteenth holiday, as well as the new downtown mural.
“There’s movement, but it’s slow movement in Galveston County,” Collins said. “It’s been a problem for years.”
Last year’s racial justice protests, which resulted in monuments to Confederate figures being taken down across the country and greater discussions about history, seems to be moving people toward facing some harder truths, Collins said.
“So many have been taught about Galveston history and Texas history that does not tell the complete story,” Collins said. “As a result they have a false heritage that they cling to.”
