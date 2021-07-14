Phillip Palmer
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Age: 34

City of Residence: Texas City

Current Title: Executive chef/owner

Place of Business: Big Phil’s Soul & Creole Cafe

Education: 

Associate’s degree in Business Administration from College of the Mainland

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Texas Southern University (in progress)

Family: My family is everything to me. I go to bed each night and wake up each morning with them in mind. How can I make their lives better by the actions I take and decisions I make each day? My wife, Chantea, of almost 13 years has been my biggest supporter and motivator to pursue my dreams of owning and operating my own business. We are blessed with 3-year-old twins, Durelle and Dionne. They are the joy of my heart. They keep me on my toes but, I wouldn’t change it for the world.

Professional Responsibilities: Other than owning my own restaurant, Big Phil’s Soul & Creole Cafe, I am also the owner and pitmaster for Big Phil’s Smokehouse Food Truck. I am the associate minister for Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, under the leadership of Dr. William L. Randall Jr.

Accomplishments/Honors: Pi Kappa Delta - National Argumentation and Debate Honor Society

Who’s Who Amongst Houston’s Under 40 Business Owners

2017 Everyday Hero presented by The Galveston County Daily News

Community Involvement: Active in local politics for the city of Texas City and the city of La Marque

Spearheaded the “Support Small Business” initiative for the city of La Marque to urge residents to shop locally during the COVID-19 pandemic

Active with the La Marque FunFest barbecue cook-off

Annual Juneteenth volunteer for Galveston, Hitchcock and Texas City 

