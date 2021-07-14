Phillip Palmer

Age: 34
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: Executive chef/owner
Place of Business: Big Phil’s Soul & Creole Cafe
Education:
Associate’s degree in Business Administration from College of the Mainland
Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Texas Southern University (in progress)
Family: My family is everything to me. I go to bed each night and wake up each morning with them in mind. How can I make their lives better by the actions I take and decisions I make each day? My wife, Chantea, of almost 13 years has been my biggest supporter and motivator to pursue my dreams of owning and operating my own business. We are blessed with 3-year-old twins, Durelle and Dionne. They are the joy of my heart. They keep me on my toes but, I wouldn’t change it for the world.
Professional Responsibilities: Other than owning my own restaurant, Big Phil’s Soul & Creole Cafe, I am also the owner and pitmaster for Big Phil’s Smokehouse Food Truck. I am the associate minister for Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, under the leadership of Dr. William L. Randall Jr.
Accomplishments/Honors: Pi Kappa Delta - National Argumentation and Debate Honor Society
Who’s Who Amongst Houston’s Under 40 Business Owners
2017 Everyday Hero presented by The Galveston County Daily News
Community Involvement: Active in local politics for the city of Texas City and the city of La Marque
Spearheaded the “Support Small Business” initiative for the city of La Marque to urge residents to shop locally during the COVID-19 pandemic
Active with the La Marque FunFest barbecue cook-off
Annual Juneteenth volunteer for Galveston, Hitchcock and Texas City
