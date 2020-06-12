Parents: Antoinette Thompson and Larry Menifee
College you plan to attend: Stephen F. Austin State University
Major: Mass Communications
What are your career plans?
To ultimately work with people and better my community.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why?
In high school, I’ve learned to never set your expectations too high for a certain thing. I feel as if we, as a society, have high expectations for lots of things and as a result, we are left disappointed because those expectations weren’t met. High school has taught me to just live in the moment.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why?
Student council is my favorite extracurricular activity because I have been apart of it for six years and it has taught me skills I will need throughout my entire life.
What did you enjoy most about high school?
I’ve probably enjoyed my friendships and bonds made with all types of people the most.
What are you looking forward to about college?
I am mai my looking forward to growing as a person in college and really focusing on my future career.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it?
My most important accomplishment would have to be getting voted student council president. It allows me to be dependable and a person everyone can go to for clarity.
What do you do in your free time?
If I’m not doing homework, I am typically working out, playing volleyball, or on the beach with friends.
What is your favorite show to binge watch?
“Big Brother.”
What is your spirit animal and why?
My spirit animal would have to be a sloth because of how cool and laid back I am.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true?
Being myself will get me the furthest in life.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you?
One thing a lot of people don’t know about me is that I’m an extremely good cook and plan on attending culinary school after I get my degree at SFA.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why?
If I could meet one famous person, it would have to be Frank Ocean. I’d as him if he could release his new album faster.
Where do you get your news?
Friends, family and Channel 13.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation?
Snapchat.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation?
I feel that the impact of social media has put lots of pressures on what we expect out of people and how we think people should look.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be?
My advice to incoming freshmen would be to take freshman year serious for it could be a burden to their high school career in the future if not taken serious enough.
