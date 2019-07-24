Amanda Flannery

Age: 33
City of residence: League City
Current title: Executive director
Place of business: Dickinson Education Foundation/Dickinson Independent School District
Education: Dickinson High School class of 2003; Stephen F. Austin State University class of 2007
Family: Husband, Brendan Flannery (married 11 years); children, Brayden Flannery, 9 and Brackstin Flannery, 7
Professional responsibilities: The Dickinson Education Foundation's mission is to ensure that all students have successful learning opportunities that can help them reach their full potential and add quality throughout their lives. The foundation supports staff with innovative efforts, recognizes exemplary teaching, and builds community support and awareness to fulfill students' needs, and encourages all students to work to reach their highest potential. Last, we work with parents and community members to participate with the school district in enriching and enhancing the students' opportunities. The objective of this 501c3 organization is to support the Dickinson Independent School District by means of fundraising and networking to earn donations and funding for programs to benefit the students and teachers of DISD.
Accomplishments/honors: Athena candidate for 2019; Well Being Captain for Kohl's 2017
Community involvement: Two years after being hired as the Dickinson Education Foundation director, Hurricane Harvey hit Dickinson ISD hard, and the community was in desperate need of help. On the night of the flood, I watched as my friends and loved ones posted photos of the damage that had been done. I knew I wanted to take action to help the community. With my own parents flooded and trapped, and the streets covered in water, I did what I could from home and started a Facebook donation campaign online, never knowing where that decision would lead. Once the streets were clear, I then sprung into action and opened the DISD Administration building to start a collection and distribution center for items. With the use of Facebook, I was able to reach a large audience and told them how they can help. I was able to use my old logistics and management skills from my time in retail to successfully manage the biggest operation of my DISD career, helping Dickinson residents get back on their feet. Donations from all over the state and the country began to pour in. Eighteen-wheelers, packages, letters and donations arrived and were sorted and distributed to families that needed items like bleach, trash bags, bug spray and water. During this time, myself and the district gained partnerships from Tanger Outlet Mall, which donated $75,000 for clothing, and Indorama Ventures LLC, which donated $20,000 for gift cards. A unique connection was also made with Colleen O’Brien, wife of Texans head Coach Bill O’Brien. The Texans' wives delivered backpacks, supplies, and Colleen personally coordinated to have over $4,000 pairs of brand new shoes delivered, and Fan Cloth provided 9,000 pieces of clothing. Additionally, a few former connections with former employer Kohl’s benefitted the district when they sent 150 volunteers to organize and sort care packages with basic necessities so we could then take them to local hotels where our families and students were staying. I also worked with Target, which provided a $3,000 donation specifically to help rebuild the district’s day care center, Gator Academy. With the help of then-superintendent Vicki Mims, and Carla Voelkel, Jenna Simsen and Stormie King, I launched a campaign to help distribute over $420,000 that had been raised for Dickinson. For nearly 10 months, I concurrently held two roles as the Education Foundation director and the leader of the Harvey Funds Distribution Campaign. I worked with the district to implement an application process, where families could apply for a portion of funds from the donations gathered. Our team handed out gift cards to families for basic needs of furniture, food and home improvement. Additionally, some of the funds were used to create 25 $1,000 Hurricane Harvey scholarships for students who experienced total loss.
I am also a member of the Dickinson Rotary and a supporter of M I Lewis. I believe that if we all help where we can, and when we can, we will all be more successful.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I saw an opportunity to work for the district where I graduated from in a capacity that would allow me to interact with the Dickinson community and make an impact on the students and teachers of Dickinson.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child I would play "teacher" all of the time. Now, I am able to support teachers so they have the tools to they need to teach our children. I think my 5-year-old self would like where I am today!
What was your first job?
Bath & Body Works at Mall of the Mainland.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Whatever you do, give it 100 percent. If you want something, go for it!
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about this job is seeing the impact that my efforts have made on students and teachers when they are awarded funds from the foundation. The hard work that goes into fundraising, networking and planning all becomes worth it when I can see first-hand how our students are affected by the funding in the form of new programs, new equipment and tools to make them successful.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
People everywhere want to help make a contribution in some way, but they need to be given the opportunity to do so.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents. They instilled in me at a young age that it's important to love where you work and love what you do. They both have been with their companies for over 25 years, and I learned how it feels to have pride in your career by their example.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I'm not at work, I'm cheering on my two boys (Brayden,9 and Brackstin 8) at their baseball or football practices and games. I love to soak up the sun by the pool and watch my favorite shows on HGTV.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I've never had a cavity!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
In the time I will spend working for Dickinson, I hope to make a lasting impact that will help future generations achieve more. I would like to become a well-known leader and advocate for this community and its future leaders.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I wasn't doing what this, I would like to lead my own organization that mentors young professionals and develops them into leaders to impact the world for years to come.
