Parents: Jason and Chelsea Singleton
College you plan to attend: Undecided
Major: Civil Engineer
What are your career plans? To become a civil engineer.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Never take anything for granted because you never know when it could be gone.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? Football because it shaped me into the man I am today.
What did you enjoy most about high school? Making amazing memories with all of my friends that I will remember for the rest of my life.
What are you looking forward to about college? Hopefully be able to play college football.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? Graduating high school because I have overcame many obstacles to get to this point in my life.
What do you do in your free time? Spend time with my family and girlfriend or exercise.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? “All American.”
What is your spirit animal and why? A buffalo because I am strong and I take care of others.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? One piece of advice that my parents gave me was “Be an asset not a liability.”
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I really want a fluffy heifer.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would meet Andre Johnson. I would ask him what was his motivation that kept him playing the game of football. I would ask him that because in my opinion he was one of the greatest that ever played.
Where do you get your news? Facebook or Instagram.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? TikTok.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? Peer pressure.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Every year is important, so work hard and make every day count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.