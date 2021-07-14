Age: 37
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Vice president/CTO - Saltwater-Recon, LLC and Regulatory Project Manager - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Place of Business: Saltwater-Recon, LLC and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District
Education: Bachelor of Science in Maritime Administration and minor in Economics from Texas A&M at Galveston. Associate of Science in Audio Engineering and Music Business from San Jacinto College. Graduated from Ball High School in 2002.
Family: Engaged to Jennifer Cornwell (nurse at the University of Texas Medical Branch); parents, Gary Todd Adams Sr. and Leigh Ann Kahla-Adams; siblings, Gary Todd Adams and Jason Franklin. Family means everything. Family isn’t just important, it’s what is most important. Without my family, I would not be the person I am today. My family has instilled in me the meaning of unconditional love, selflessness, loyalty and faith. They represent the foundation of who I have become. Family is not just limited to my relatives, but also includes my friends and other people in my life who commit to love and support me unconditionally. We only have one family, and I am truly blessed for those in my life I get to call my own.
Professional Responsibilities: Co-creator of Saltwater-Recon.com (SWR) and the brainchild behind Saltwater-Recon's corporate identity, establishing the company's logo and name. Alongside SWR, I've been heavily involved in business pursuits with Coastyle Threads Fishing Apparel as its VP/CTO and chief media designer. I oversee all technical aspects of the companies to obtain strategic goals established in the strategic plan. Develop a corporate identity and establishes a technical vision and leads all aspects of technological development. Work in consultation with marketing and advertising as an advisor in technologies. Act as central point of contact for all communications, inquiries and questions from private industry, state and federal agencies and the general public. Solely responsible for the creation and management of the company’s website and customer database. Perform logistics and supply chain management duties regarding procurement of materials and items. Oversee inventory management and the ordering, storage and use of production components.
As a project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, I support the mission to protect the nation's aquatic resources and navigable capacity while allowing economic development through fair and balanced decisions. The regulatory permitting process is designed to minimize the environmental impact of construction and dredging activities in U.S. waters and to ensure that all such efforts are well thought-out and carefully coordinated. During the permit process, USACE thoroughly considers the views of other government agencies, interest groups and the public. USACE also has an effective compliance and enforcement program. Regulatory efforts are designed to protect a wide variety of aquatic resources, including wetlands, rivers, streams, tidal waters, coral reefs, shellfish beds and the oceans.
Accomplishments/Honors: Graduated as valedictorian, summa cum laude, from Texas A&M. Member of Honor Society Phi Kappa Phi. Received the following scholarships: Association of Former Students, Galveston Set Aside Continuing Education, Phi Theta Kappa Scholar, Jay Michael McKee, Galveston Aggie Mothers Club, TAMUG High-End Academic, and Lubrizol Foundation. Received an Outstanding Leadership Award. Gold Winner Best Facebook Page 2017 (Best of the Island, Galveston.com); Silver Winner Best Website 2017 (Best of the Island, Galveston.com); Bronze Winner Best Facebook Page 2018 (Best of the Island, Galveston.com); Silver Winner Best Website 2018 (Best of the Island, Galveston.com); NPR, Coast Monthly and Galveston Monthly all featured Saltwater-Recon.com.
Community Involvement: I am happily involved with local trash pickups and devote time to support efforts to protect sea turtles all along the Texas coast. I am a CCA Galveston volunteer and Galveston Bay Foundation volunteer.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Born and raised on the Island, I have always had an affinity with the Gulf and Bay. My mom and dad practically raised me and my brothers to live off the sea. At a very early age, I was exposed to the wild world of angling and seafaring. I have been hooked ever since. My involvement with Saltwater Recon all started with my childhood best friend, Urs Schmid. Urs and I grew up together on the island and have remained best friends to this day. One of our first entrepreneurial endeavors together was a local apparel company. After Urs moved to the mainland, he often would call me and ask about the current conditions of the the Gulf and Bay. Soon after, we stumbled on the idea of erecting a camera to embed on our apparel company’s website. After the installation of our first camera, we were itching to set up another. Saltwater-recon.com was born, and we have been expanding our camera network up.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, I always wanted to be a veterinarian.
What was your first job?
My first job was working on East Beach, setting up umbrellas and chairs. It was hard work, but when your office is a beach, it’s not really work. Is it?
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. You’ll never truly know what could have been or what you could have done if you never attempt to try.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I’d have to say my favorite thing about Saltwater-Recon.com is being able to work with my childhood best friends, Urs Schmid and Larry Perez. Starting a business from the ground up and witnessing it grow into a successful enterprise is unlike anything else. We are truly blessed. My favorite thing about working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is knowing that I am supporting the mission of protecting the nation's aquatic resources so that future generations will be able to enjoy them just as I have.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Always put effort into pursuing your passions, and try at an early age to identify your talents.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My oldest brother, Jason Franklin, has had a profound impact in my life. I’ve always looked up to him. He graduated as valedictorian of his class from O'Connell College Preparatory School and was the first person in our family to go to college, graduating with honors. He instilled in me the significance of hard work, dedication and the importance of pursuing higher education. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without him.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I’m not at work, you can almost always find me in my home gym or out on the water making memories with my fiancee Jenny, family and friends.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that I’ve been a professional musician since I was about 18 years old, and I hold a degree in music business and audio engineering.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to grow in every way possible. I feel that if I stay hungry, committed and continue to focus on my personal professional development, anything is possible. The sky’s the limit.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I’d most likely be enrolled in graduate school to become a veterinarian or a pharmacist.
