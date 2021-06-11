Scholarship Winner: Marnae Haynes

Name: Marnae Haynes
High School: Abundant Life Christian Academy
Parents: Donna Holland and Marcus Haynes
College you plan to attend: University of Houston
Major: Dental Hygienist
What are your career plans? My career plan is graduate college with a bachelor’s degree and to work as a dental hygienist. Cleaning teeth always interested me.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? The most important lesson I learned in high school is that friendships change over the four years of high school. It is amazing how I can go from having a whole group of friends my freshman year, to only having 2-3 best friends my senior year. It was hurtful at first losing the connection with those people, however, I wouldn’t be where I am today if I still had them in my life. Change can be a good opportunity.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? My favorite extracurricular activity is dance. I’ve been dancing since I was two years old. Dance gives me a freedom of expression and it helps me to stay fit.
What did you enjoy most about high school? I enjoyed most about high school is the events, like pep rallies, showcases, sports, spirit days, etc. It was fun.
What are you looking for to about college? I am looking forward to meeting new and unique people. I am a social butterfly, so I love to talk to variety of people and to learn some interesting facts about them.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? My most important accomplishment is winning salutatorian because I’m leaving a legacy at my high school, and a reminder for me to always work hard.
What do you do in your free time? I like to write in my journal. My journal is filled with my emotions, thoughts and ideas. It also helps me to re-group about my day and get some things off my chest.
What is favorite show to binge watch? My favorite show to binge watch is “Sailor Moon.” I love plot, the characters and the action. I can watch it all day.
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal is a panther because they’re fierce, confident and courageous. I am not afraid take advantage of opportunities when they come because it will be beneficial to me in the future.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? My mom would always tell me “Don’t procrastinate, and use your time wisely. It will stress you out getting the task done at the last moment.” I didn’t listen of course. I neither planned nor prepared; I would just put all the tasks off and did something else. This resulted in me having to rush and being stressed out, which is a terrible thing. From that moment, I decided never again will I wait to the very end to get it done.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I love to watch anime. My favorite shows are “Dragon Ball Z,” “Sailor Moon,” “My Hero Academia,” “HunterXHunter” and “Attack on Titan.”
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would want to meet Lori Harvey. I want to meet her because she is a fashion icon, and I love how she is showcasing her natural beauty. I would ask her if I can go shopping with her.
Where do you get your news? I get my news at KHOU11, CNN and The Galveston County Daily News.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? TikTok is definitely a social media platform that is influential to my generation. TikTok open doors for many creators who are striving to become famous and well-known.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue of my generation is racism and discrimination. Yes, racism has been around for decades, but it progresses more through the years and it gets worse. I wish people were taught to love and not to hate; judge the character and not the skin.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Do not get complacent with only doing the bare minimum. For example, take every class serious; your GPA is vital through your four years of high school. This will help you to graduate successfully.
