Letrina Young-Swisher

Age: 37
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: Pre-K4 teacher
Place of Business: Clear Creek ISD
Education: Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Texas A&M University at College Station; I’m certified EC-4 English as a second language and special education. I have a master's degree from Lamar University in Education Administration.
Family: I am married to Joel Swisher.
Professional Responsibilities: I’m the team leader for my Pre-K team and also work with the curriculum writing team for my grade level. I have been a mentor teacher and buddy teacher. I have had the opportunity to teach third-grade mathematics, kindergarten, PPCD, high school special education and special education team leaders.
Accomplishments/Honors: I have been New Teacher of the Year, Teacher of the Year at Early Childhood Center at Lake Road (2010) and District Teacher of the Year for LMISD (2011). I also helped create a dance team at Early Childhood Center. I’m a member Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.
Community Involvement: I participated in community activities.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into the field of education because I enjoy teaching students and helping to guide our future community leaders. I have been surrounded by educators my entire life. My mother taught for 44 years in special education; I have aunts who are teachers; cousins; and a brother who is a professor in education.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I knew at an early age that I wanted to be a teacher. I loved playing after school in my mom’s classroom. I would pretend I was the teacher and learned early what using my teacher voice looked like. When I attended college, I thought that maybe I should try something different and went into psychology. It was into my second semester of my first year that I realized I needed to follow my heart. This led me into changing my major to elementary education.
What was your first job?
My first job was a working at Luther’s Bar-B-Q.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice received came from my mom and it was to simply pray first.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I enjoy watching my students apply the information they learn not only in the classroom but in life.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
My journey through education would be a big part of my life story.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I come from a large family of educators and each one has truly made an impact on my success in education. I truly cannot say that one person has been my greatest mentor, but I can say that several people have had a positive impact on my career. My mom is the reason why I am in education. She showed me at an early age how to make connections with students, saw my leadership skills, and has been my biggest cheerleader. My aunt Maxine Ferguson taught me to expect only the best from my students and how to help guide them to being their best self. Mrs. Jo Ann Stringfellow is a previous principal I worked for and taught me to challenge myself, and Mrs. Gwendolyn Darnell, a previous colleague, supported my creativity on along this journey.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy listening to music and spending time with family.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I enjoy sports. I played basketball in middle school and was on my high school’s powerlifting team.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to one day become an administrator in education.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would write children’s books.
