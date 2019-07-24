Age: 38
City of residence: League City
Current title: Owner and managing owner
Place of business: Engrace IT Hardware Solutions and Hubcap Grill – Seabrook
Education: Pearland High School class of 1999
Family: Son, Blake, 4; mother, Diana Craig; father, Richard Craig; brother, Ricky Craig
Professional responsibilities: After working 16 years as a HOA property manager for Associa-Houston Community Management, I made a professional and career decision in October 2018 to resign in the HOA management industry to fully concentrate on the Hubcap Grill Seabrook location. My brother, Ricky Craig, is the original owner/creator of Hubcap Grill and owns five locations throughout Houston — Downtown Houston on Prairie Street, Houston Heights on West 19th Street, Seabrook on NASA Parkway (where I run and operate the Seabrook location), Galveston on The Strand and Intercontinental Airport in Terminal A.
I am also the owner of Engrace IT Hardware Solutions, which launched in 2019. The focus is computer and IT hardware sales.
Accomplishments/honors: Successfully launched my own IT hardware business in 2019 of which I'm sole owner. Hubcap Grill – Seabrook was honored and awarded the Best Burger of the Bay by the local consumers of Clear Lake and the Bay Area.
Community involvement: Currently board treasurer on the Hidden Lakes Community Association Board of Directors.
Board member on the Clear Creek Education Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization located in League City. Comprised of volunteers who have a passion for excellence, the foundation raises funds to enrich academic achievement within the Clear Creek Independent School District.
I'm also a member of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Group.
I also support and volunteer with The Assistance League of Bay Area, Communities in Schools Bay Area and the Bay Area Youth Alliance.
Support and volunteer with Galveston County Child Protective Services (CPS) and working on becoming a court-appointed child advocate in the Galveston County court system.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I love people! I am around people all day long and I love to interact with others, hear their stories, their advice, words of wisdom and I love to give the same fellowship back in return.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a teacher or a behavioral mental health psychologist. Again, my drive to help people learn and/or better themselves.
What was your first job?
The first job I had was at 16, after school, I was an administrative assistant to a general manager of a big generator company, Aggreko.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My own self advice and what I instill in others has been “Always lead a selfless life over a selfish life, live by grace and love unconditionally.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The flexibility no doubt. With having a 4-year old, I get to be there to support school functions, baseball and soccer practices and games as well as swim lessons.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Employees! Don’t take it personal when working relationships don’t work out. Everyone is different and has their own chapters in life and it's OK to let go if they don’t want to help themselves.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I don’t have just one; I have a few. Teenager growing up days, my prior teacher Ms.Glenda Dawson. Today currently as an adult, Chris Reed was a big impact of mentorship for me. His recent passing was hard and I’ll always remember his words of wisdom. Also, no doubt Ann Hammond, former CCISD Board of Trustees. Also Dee Scott, Community Advocate and Leader. I’ve said many times that I want to be Ann Hammond and Dee Scott when I grow up.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My son Blake is 4 and yes I still rock him to sleep, so my favorite, most relaxing part of the day is when I’m rocking my baby to sleep at night.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I never take showers. I only take baths. I must have a bathtub when traveling.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I believe that growing in your career is when you are able to take more time off to spend with your children and family. It shows that you have successfully succeeded in staff and operations of your business that you are able to take some downtime to yourself with the peace of mind that your business is still being ran successfully with out you physically there.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Working with innocent underprivileged children who just want some attention and someone to love them.
