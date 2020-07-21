Age: 37
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Managing Partner/CFO, Mosquito Cafe and PattyCakes Bakery
Education: Bachelor of Science in Zoology and Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Family: Ron Wright, husband; Hannah Rose, daughter; Stephen Rennick, dad; Patricia Rennick, mom; Sasha Clark, sister; James Clark, brother-in-law
Professional responsibilities: Daily operations, baking, managing employees, accounting and bookkeeping, etc.
Accomplishments/honors: I began managing Mosquito Café 14 years ago. We opened PattyCakes Bakery more than 9 years ago. Since moving to Galveston, I have been a volunteer at Moody Gardens Rainforest as well as a Galveston County Junior League Member since 2012.
Community involvement: I am a Galveston County Junior League volunteer and member of the Galveston Restaurant Association. I have been a member of the UTMB President's Cabinet for several years. I am a contributor and supporter of the Galveston Island Humane Society, Artist Boat, Libby's Place, Galveston Meals on Wheels, Galveston Historical Foundation, as well as Galveston Educational Foundation.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have always loved food. Growing up, my dad was a professional baker and businessman, working his whole life in the food industry. I was exposed to passion and appreciation for the food industry. After college, I moved to Galveston to help my dad at Mosquito Café, which he had been running for a few years already. While working at Mosquito Café, I earned my master’s degree in business.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I really had no clue. Growing up, I loved animals, and we had lots of pets. In college, I volunteered at the local animal shelter in the BUNS division (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter), which I thoroughly enjoyed. My undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara is in zoology.
What was your first job?
My first job at 16 years old was at Gold Coast Ingredients in Southern California. My position was quality control at a factory that made food flavorings. I was primarily responsible for approving products made in our facility using scientific analysis.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My sixth-grade teacher once said that she absolutely loved it when others would talk about her behind her back, even if it was negative talk. She said that it showed they obviously cared about her so much that they would take the time to talk about her and that made her happy. Over the years, I have remembered this advice. I stay true to who I am, and let others say and think what they like.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I absolutely love baking! Breads and pastries are my favorite, but I am happiest when I am baking in the kitchen with my dad.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Owning and managing a business requires you to be a “jack of all trades.”
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor is definitely my dad! He not only taught me how to bake, but has an amazing work ethic that I admire.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My time away from work is spent with my beautiful 1-year-old daughter Hannah Rose, my loving husband Ron, and our wonderful friends. I enjoy the outdoors, boating, fishing, bike riding, playing at the beach and exploring the island.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love traveling the world with my husband to remote tropical island destinations for incredible scuba diving and fishing. Some of our travel destinations have included French Polynesia, Fiji, Galapagos Islands, Seychelles and Raja Ampat.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I would like continue to expand my baking knowledge. The baking and food industry is ever changing.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would work in the field of science and ecology.
