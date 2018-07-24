Charday VanOrstrand

Age: 31
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Executive administrator of operations
Place of business: Galveston Island Brewing, LLC
Education: Clear Brook High School graduate; Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the University of Houston-Clear Lake
Family: I currently reside on Galveston Island with my husband, David VanOrstrand.
Professional responsibilities: I handle all office operations, as well as marketing for our brand and managing our tap room and events.
Accomplishments/honors: 2017 Galveston.com Best of awards, Best Bar, Best Small Business (Under 50 employees), Best Beer Selection; 2015 Galveston.com Best of awards, Best Bar; 2016 Best Little Brewfest in Texas Wheat Ale, gold; 2017 Best Little Brewfest in Texas Wheat Ale, silver; 2017 Great American Beer Festival American-Style Red/Amber Ale, bronze; 2016 Katy Wild West Brew Fest Pale Ale, silver; 2017 Best Little Brewfest in Texas India Pale Ale, gold; 2016 Katy Wild West Beer Fest Pilsner, silver
Community involvement: At the brewery, we have hosted more than a dozen fundraiser events supporting various nonprofits in the area. Galveston Island Brewing prides itself in donating and setting up to serve beer at many local community events and fundraisers as well. I am also a personal trainer and instructor at Galveston Gyms (Urban Health & Fitness) and enjoy helping others with their health and well-being.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I came into my career on a leap of faith. I quit my job without another one lined up and my good friend got me an interview at the brewery as a bartender. It's all downhill from there. Now my life is beer, and not just drinking it!
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a computational fluids dynamic engineer. Seriously!
What was your first job?
My first job was serving up the freshest flavored crushed ice in town. AKA I worked at a sno-cone stand.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
To think of your challenges as little hills. Don't think of challenges as a big mountain to trek across but instead conquer your challenges in little hills celebrating your accomplishments along the way.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite part of my job is the ability to be creative. I come up with a crazy event or idea and it's not knocked down. Instead, as a team, we brainstorm how we can make it happen and together execute, bringing my ideas to life.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
To stand tall as a woman in an industry full of bearded men.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My father. I've looked up to him for many years, not only as my dad but as a well-rounded business man. He's always been there to answer my personal or professional questions without any judgement, just the facts.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy going out on the boat, spending time with family or just putting down my phone and enjoying an ice cold GIB brew.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am also a personal trainer and boot camp instructor at Galveston Gyms.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to grow our brand to be a household name. When someone plans their trip to Galveston, I want Galveston Island Brewing to be a place that you have to stop at when you are in town. Not only for the good brew, but also for the environment that we have created.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I always loved fashion and fitness so probably something in either field.
