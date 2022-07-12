Ashley Willis

Age: 32
City of Residence: La Marque
Current Title: Fifth grade teacher
Place of Business: Central Middle School/Galveston ISD
Education: Human Development and Family Studies with a specialization in Education/Certification Early Childhood - sixth grade
Family: My partner is Czyz Bennett Sr. We have been together for eight years now. We have seven kids all together: Ke'Andre Bennett (14), Chaleah Bennett (14), Cy'Ann Willis (9), Czyz Bennett Jr. (6), Cade Bennett (4), Kingston Bennett (3), and Ciarra Bennett (2). We have a large family and I love it. They keep us very busy, especially with sports, cheer and dance.
Professional Responsibilities: Currently I am a fifth-grade teacher and robotics instructor at Central Middle School, which is my former middle school. I am a Galveston native (BOI). Next year, I will be a fifth-grade team lead teacher at the Weis campus. I am no stranger to lead positions. I was a lead Pre-K teacher at Mainland Preparatory Academy prior to coming to GISD. I am also a business owner. I own an online boutique called Intrigued Stylez. My inventory can be found at www.intriguedstylez.com. It can also be found inside of VYBE Beauty Bar, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 148, in Texas City. In addition, I make T-shirts under my business C.B. Apparel, LLC.
Accomplishments/Honors: I do not tend to keep up with my accolades because that is not why I do what I do. However, I would have to say that my accomplishments would consist of being placed in lead positions throughout my career. Those positions include lead Pre-K teacher at Mainland Prep, site coordinator for Freedom School, and now team lead at Weis. Throughout my career I have been honored and awarded, but only Teacher of the Week comes to mind because that was my latest accomplishment.
Community Involvement: Over the years, I have teamed up with several organizations to serve my community. While in college, I conducted a Young Woman's Worth Workshop for middle and high school girls here in Galveston. It focused on post high school preparations, hygiene, appearance, spirituality and other topics. I am currently partnering with a co-worker to have something similar to this workshop for this year. I was part of the Nia Cultural Central Freedom School program for seven years where I worked as an intern, lead intern and site coordinator. If you are unfamiliar with this program, it is heavy on community involvement and literacy. Previously, I privately sponsored families, with the help of Nothing but Positive Hearts (Kisha Petteway) and close friends, for Thanksgiving and Christmas. A few years ago, I helped to start a program called F.E.A.R. (Face Everything And Rise). This program has many components and community partnerships. As part of this program, I have helped with the annual Christmas toy drives and distributions, making community connections, helping families in need and bringing in mentors. Prior to COVID, I brought F.E.A.R. to the A.C.E. program in Galveston. I brought in mentors to talk to the students about various topics as well as their career choices and what road they took to get there. I did this with Freedom School as well. Additionally, we partnered with Vision Galveston to go out into the community to get the opinions of the people in the community with regard to the development of their community. My community involvement will not stop here. I dream of having a program and a building where kids can come to prep for their futures, whether its tutorials, volunteer work, high school prep or post high school prep, financial literacy, career mentorship, etc. That is what I have always wanted to do â€” to lead our children into their futures and to help guide them down the right path. One day.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I’ve always wanted to help other children, even as a child. I started tutoring at a young age and babysitting other children. It is a passion of mine to help and watch children grow and become successful. As far as my business, well, clothes have a way of building a person’s self esteem, and if I can be a part of making that happened, then I’m all in.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I’ve always wanted to be a teacher or child psychologist. I’ve never really wavered from that.
What was your first job?
My first job was when I was in high school at Taco Bell and Joe’s Crab Shack. I worked two jobs. It’s just the hustle in me.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I’ve ever received came from my grandmother. She told me no one in this world owes you anything and she was right. So, now I go hard for what I want whether it be a job, a business, an opportunity, finances, etc. Whatever it may be, I don’t expect anything to be handed to me. I’m going to go get it.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The relationships I build. I have had the pleasure to meet some great people and great children. To see the children later on down the road run up to you and hug you and want to tell you about their life, it is an indescribable feeling.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Everything that I try hard to teach children through the FEAR program. I wish I would have known more about school loans, financial literacy, career options and to just enjoy being a kid while I was a kid. Knowing all of these key things would have made a huge difference in my life. These are things that should be taught to all kids.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
There are so many great mentors in my life it would be remiss of me to only mention one.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I spend time with my family. Family time is very important to me.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I’m not as serious as people think I am. I have a very humorous side, well, I think so.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to one day have a program that will be implemented in several districts and my clothing business be all over the U.S.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Nursing for sure. I’m all about the people.
