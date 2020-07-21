Age: 31
City of residence: Galveston
Current title/place of business: Executive director, Galveston Arts Center
Education: University of Texas Tech – bachelor's degree, major in history, minor in interior design; University of Texas Tech – master's degree, major in museum sciences, minor in heritage management
Family: I grew up in The Woodlands with my parents and two siblings. My parents, Damon and Nannette Simmons, now live near Denver, Colorado, along with my sister, Samantha. My brother lives near Fort Worth with his wife and two daughters. In 2017, I married JR Shaw of Galveston. We recently bought our first home on the island and are excited to be a part of the Lost Bayou District. My husband's family family still lives in Galveston County and works on the island.
Professional responsibilities: During my career in nonprofit management, I have been responsible for the creation of individual project and organizational budgets, writing and managing grant programs, oversight of programming including education and special events, providing operational updates and information for board meetings, drafting agendas, researching items requested by board, enacting board decisions, and managing whole organizations and individual projects. In addition to operations, my main priority is team management and ensuring every team member has what they need to accomplish their personal and organizational goals. No matter the type of nonprofit and its mission, the basic operations remain somewhat similar.
Accomplishments/honors: I am most pleased with the accomplishments that reflect upon the Galveston Arts Center (GAC). Working with various local business groups and membership organizations to get the word out about all that GAC has to offer in house as well as through outreach programming. I have been invited to spread that word in Galveston and Galveston County. I have been appointed to the Tourism Development Committee of the Park Board and it has proven to create partnerships with all types of organizations that work to make Galveston a multi-facet city with many opportunities beyond the beach for visitors and citizens.
I am very proud of the work I accomplished at The National Museum of the Pacific War (NMPW) from 2014-2017 where I was the associate museum director. While working at NMPW, I led the museum to achieve accreditation through the American Alliance of Museums. I managed the Japanese Garden restoration, as well as managed and maintained the re-envisioning and renovation of the $9 million Pacific Combat Zone, where the museum would hold WWII reenactments several times annually. In addition to these large projects, I ensured the safety of visitors and staff as the assigned duty safety officer.
Community involvement: The most exciting project that is still ongoing has been the work being done by the Cultural Collaboration Project. The coordination between the City of Galveston, Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Downtown Galveston Partnership and the Galveston Arts Center to work on a National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) grant to a Galveston Cultural Master Plan that will benefit the community. GAC has been chosen to lead this project for Galveston and I am eagerly looking forward to see how the Galveston arts community will flourish and create additional levels of community partnership. Outside of GAC, I am the co-founder of Galveston Running Tours, which guides participants through downtown, various historic districts and even reaches the seawall on the longer runs.
While at NMPW, I participated in the Gillepsie County Leadership program and was nominated as president of our class. As part of our project, we raised money to transform the local boys and girls play area, bringing in new equipment, benches and shade, as well as provided information on colleges and after high-school opportunities. In all, we were able to raise more than $50,000. What remained of the funds were donated directly to the Boys and Girls Club. I plan to take part in the Galveston County Leadership program soon.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Initially I thought I wanted to be a chef or an interior designer. Interior design won out and I ended up spending two years as an interior design student. After doing some heavy thinking over a school break, I realized I have always loved museums but for whatever reason never considered them as a career path. After returning to school at Texas Tech, I visited the university museum, which happened to have a Museum Sciences Graduate program. I asked what I could do for them and the rest is history! Since then, I have been making my career working in an administrative capacity in museums and nonprofits.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I would have told you a paleontologist or an archaeologist because I loved digging things up. When I saw this question, I asked my parents and my mom told me I wanted to be a fashion designer. I thought, “they must have me confused with someone else,” but thinking back, I did make my own costumes and clothes for my dolls.
What was your first job?
I was a sales associate in the misses department at Macy’s. It was a typical first job, I learned how to handle stressful customer service situations, which, in my opinion, everyone would benefit from experiencing.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I have ever received is from a longtime friend and it is more like a life motto for me now. “Don’t let the haters get you down” though, admittedly, they used a different word for haters. This advice is something I live by at work and in my personal life. No matter what choices you make, whether it be for the betterment of yourself, your family or an organization, someone will not agree with you and that is okay! In fact, it is beneficial! You cannot grow as a person if everyone around you thinks and behaves the same way, that creates an echo chamber, which inhibits growth. However, for the individuals who seem to be negative about your choices it is important to go with your gut, do what you think is best, and stay positive in light of any negativity thrown your way.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite part of being the executive director at the Galveston Arts Center is having a great team that is enthusiastic and focused in achieving our daily goals and ultimately our mission and making the Galveston Arts Center a “must visit.” Seeing how everyone has grown as individuals and bonded together to improve all aspects of GAC makes me proud to know them and be a part of the organization.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
At the beginning of my career, I wish I had known that what you expect to be challenging will be easy because you have prepared for it. The challenges you did not anticipate will come up often, some challenges much bigger than others, but maintain course, make calculated decisions, and you will make it through to the top as a much more knowledgeable and better person.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Other than my parents who taught me that I can achieve anything if I put my mind to something and work for it, I cannot say I have a single greatest mentor. Throughout my career I have been involved with drastically different organizations, with that, I have had mentors with ideals and management techniques that seem complete opposites. I have a tendency to gravitate to people who I feel have had interesting life experiences and I can hopefully gain knowledge, understanding and leadership skills from. I have taken points from each that I believe have made me become a well-rounded, understanding person.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am not at work, I am either exercising, experimenting in in the kitchen, reading or spending time with family and friends. My ideal evening after work would be to get in a quick sweat session, make something delicious to eat, and watching a movie or reading a book. On weekends, I like to be out and about doing something active.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am happiest when hiking and would almost always rather be camping and hiking surrounded by tall trees. My favorite recreational activity is finding a hike to take with my dog! We bring my husband, too, though I do not think he enjoys it as much as we do! Living in Colorado and the Texas Hill Country for several years, I was spoiled with long, hilly and moderate-temperature hiking trails.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
This is a tough question. I achieved my career goal of becoming a museum director fairly quickly out of college. This was a chance of being in the right place at the right time. That position set me up to move to the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas, where I learned what it is like to work in a large, world-class museum. My time there gave me the broad experience necessary to become successful as the executive director of the Galveston Arts Center. From here, I would like to set up the arts center to continue to grow and become a staple in our community. After I feel I have accomplished that, I would like to transition to a different organization that my experience and skillset could benefit, ideally an organization that serves direct needs of my community.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn’t work in museums, I would likely be a health and wellness professional. I have always considered my health and physical and mental wellness to be a priority and take pride when I can help others in their self-betterment journeys. I have joked in the past about adding “team councilor” to work experience on my resume. I work hard to be someone people feel they can talk and vent to without repercussion and have helped people through some tough times simply by being there to listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.