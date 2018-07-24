Derek Duckett

Age: 36
City of residence: Texas City
Current title: Vice president
Place of business: Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce
Education: Bachelor of Science in Middle Eastern Languages, Excelsior College, summa cum laude; Defense Language Institute, Arabic and Persian Farsi programs; Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Academy; College of the Mainland Fire Academy and EMT -B, EMT -I, EMT -P; Texas City High School
Family: Wife, Nicole Duckett; sons, Luke, 9, and Blake, 7
Professional responsibilities: TCLM Chamber — Responsible for the daily operations of the chamber, supervision of staff, all financial matters, and the lead coordinator for all chamber events and projects.
Texas City Emergency Management Coordinator/Homeland Security Director — Coordinated emergency response for all natural and manmade disasters, acted as a liaison with local municipalities, state and federal organizations while maintaining a 24-hour emergency operations center. Conducted training and organized disaster drills and exercises. Reviewed and/or developed emergency plans and procedures.
Texas Department of Public Safety — Highway Patrol Corporal in charge of personnel, scheduling, case report review and evidence locker maintenance, in addition to routine patrol. Trained new recruits in High-Risk/Felony Stops at the DPS Academy in Austin.
Texas City Fire Department — Engineer and EMT trained in water rescue, confined space rescue and HAZMAT operations.
United States Marine Corps — Served as an Arabic and Persian Farsi linguist with a TS/SCI security clearance for two enlistments earning the rank of staff sergeant. Held the positions of mission manager, collections manager and company training officer. Deployed numerous times overseas as an interceptor/translator and worked for the National Security Agency.
Accomplishments/honors: President-elect of the Rotary Club of Texas City; honor graduate from the Texas DPS State Trooper Academy receiving the Norman E. Zator and Distinguished Fitness awards; received the Service Commander's Award from TX DPS for my criminal enforcement efforts; promoted to corporal of the Texas City DPS office; crash reconstructionist levels 1-4; high-risk/felony stops instructor; honor graduate from the COM Fire Academy receiving the Fire Academy Director's Award and the Fire Academy Academic Honors Award; promoted to engineer at TCFD after my first year; certified in water rescue, confined space rescue and HAZMAT operations; honor graduate from the Defense Language Institute Persian Farsi program receiving the Commandant's Award, Command Sergeant Major's Award and Navy-Marine Corps Achievement Medal; received the Joint Service Commendation Medal for my work at the National Security Agency
Community involvement: President-elect Rotary Club of Texas City; United Way Galveston County Mainland Allocation Panel; counselor at RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards); L.E.A.D.S. counselor at Texas City ISD; guest speaker at Texas City ISD Youth in Government and JROTC graduation ceremony; serve on the Safety Team for Clear Creek Community Church; past member of the Texas City Jaycees; formerly on the TCLM Chamber Board of Directors
Why did you go into your particular field?
That's tough for me to answer because the chamber really doesn't fit my background. I honestly feel like I've been led to the careers I've had. Each one has opened doors into the next opportunity for growth and advancement. My path to the chamber is far from normal, but I'm grateful that path has led me here. I'm passionate about my hometown and the chamber allows me to put that passion to use each and every day.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Some type of super hero or spy. But, much like the adult me, my career desires changed with the wind.
What was your first job?
I was a cashier and host at O'Brien's Cafe in Texas City.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Making business connections for our members. There aren't many things better than helping others succeed.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Job satisfaction is far greater than job compensation. Having both is a major plus.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I'm blessed to have two parents who modeled what it looks like to be servant leaders and valuable members of society. I also have two amazing older brothers who I've leaned on for advice more times than I can count.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love lazy days on the couch with my family, playing golf and anything in or on the water.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
You should never cross a road with me. I nearly died on my ninth birthday when I was hit by a car on my bicycle. I've been hit twice more since then. Beware.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to know that I'm making an impact regardless of what I'm doing. If I can consistently accomplish that, then I'll be overly content with my career growth.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Probably something back in the intelligence field or working with at-risk youth.
