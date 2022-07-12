Trey Pruitt

Age: 32
City of Residence: Galveston
Current Title: Marketing manager
Place of Business: Del Papa Distributing
Education: Ball High School, 2008; University of Houston, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Foods
Family: My wife, Anne; our son, John IV (7 months old); and our two dogs, Winston and Rylee.
Professional Responsibilities: As the marketing manager for Del Papa Distributing in our Coastal footprint, I manage and oversee all special event opportunities and sponsorships in Galveston and Brazoria counties (currently 24 events). I also oversee supplier relations and build effective sales programs for our top suppliers, including Anheuser Busch, Constellation Brands, and seven local craft beer suppliers. My current position also allows me to work with non-profits and religious organizations, which is very rewarding.
Accomplishments/Honors: Bachelor's degree and member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
Community Involvement: Volunteer at the Galveston County Food Bank and local beach cleanups.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I started getting into craft beer while in college and once I graduated I figured why not apply to work for a beer distributor. I started at an entry-level position and soon found out I was working for a company with a great culture that valued its employees. I have held a variety of positions since then and the rest is history.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
From a professional skateboarder to a professional baseball player. I was all over the board.
What was your first job?
Bagging groceries at Arlan’s Market.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Great leaders don’t tell you what to do. They show you how it’s done.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I enjoy the community involvement along with the people and suppliers I interact with on a day-to-day basis. I also get to work around beer, and I mean a lot of beer, every day, which is fun.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Don’t allow yourself to become overwhelmed. Slow down and complete each project or task one at a time.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My father, John Pruitt Jr., has an incredible work ethic that he instilled in me at a young age. It has helped me tremendously in my life and career.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy hanging out with friends and family, especially my wife and son on the island where I grew up. I also enjoy hunting whenever I’m able to.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love to cook and enjoy reading crime novels.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
To become a better leader and leave a positive impact on those around me.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I’m not exactly sure. I enjoy what I do now, but if I could office part-time from a ranch in the Hill Country that would make my job even better.
