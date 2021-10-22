Dr. Timothy Harlin has a lot that could keep him up at night, and what’s always on his mind is the burnout and demand on his staff at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“Burnout is very, very real and something that keeps me very concerned,” said Harlin, the executive vice president and CEO of the medical branch.
Those concerns are enhanced with worries that burnout caused by the 18-month pandemic could lead health care professionals to leave the field, aggravating a shortage of workers in an industry already struggling to keep up with demand.
“I’m hearing anecdotally that we’re seeing people leave the profession, not just getting hired away through a signing bonus or the promise of good dollars through agency staffing,” Harlin said. “People are saying, ‘This is too hard. I need a break.’”
The pandemic has exacerbated preexisting staffing challenges in the health care industry, especially among critical care nurses, and has many in the field searching for innovative ways to attract and retain the workers.
At the same time, the pandemic has a brought heightened sense of awareness to the health care industry and sparked increased interest in medical and nursing school, a trend many industry leaders hope will continue.
ALREADY SHORT
Even before the pandemic, some areas of health care had staffing shortages, said Dr. Amy Waer, dean at Texas A&M University’s college of medicine.
“Staffing in health care is an ongoing issue but definitely was magnified quite a bit by COVID,” Waer said.
By 2032, the number of registered nurses in Texas is expected to grow 30.5 percent from 2018 levels of 224,000 nurses, according to the Department of State Health Services.
But in the same time period, demand for registered nurses is expected to increase 38.8 percent, according to the data.
Nurses, especially those who specialize in critical care, anesthesia, emergency medicine and operating room medicine, are in high demand locally, along with respiratory therapists and specialists who diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease, Harlin said.
Much of that demand is for the critical care experience that nurses have, said Nancy Fahrenwald, dean of the college of nursing at Texas A&M University.
“People are being offered incentives and higher salaries,” Fahrenwald said. “Our health system wants to meet our patient care demand.”
GROWING INTEREST
On the one hand, the pandemic has brought attention to the health care industry and has inspired more young people to study medicine or nursing.
“The silver lining part of it is there’s a heightened awareness around health care, which is a good thing,” Waer said. “We have seen, with our undergraduate and graduate students, increased numbers of applications for those positions.”
The problem is that the academic funnel doesn’t necessarily have a spot for everyone who’s qualified and wants to enter health care, said Dr. James McDeavitt, executive vice president and dean of Baylor College of Medicine.
Medical schools also need more professors to increase student capacity and newly certified medical students need more spots to complete residency training programs, he said.
“We were always lagging a little bit behind,” McDeavitt said. “The growth in medical schools and residency programs hasn’t really kept pace with the population growth.”
That’s changing, but slowly, he said.
CONSIDERING CONSEQUENCES
What staffing shortages mean for the health care industry is increasing salaries and heightened demand for some specialties, Harlin said.
“We have to create a culture where people want to stay,” Harlin said. “They’re part of a family at UTMB. They feel they have a voice. They feel that we really do emphasize quality and that we are not just in the business of grinding through employees.”
For patients, it could mean reduced capacity at hospitals, a reality local hospitals have had to contend with during the pandemic, he said.
“If the patient demand exceeds the staffing capacity and we go to saturation, we can’t take transfers in or we house people in our emergency department,” Harlin said. “It’s been less about ‘Do we have the bed capacity?’ and more about ‘Do we have the staff capacity?’”
The hope is that reinforcements are coming through rising doctors, nurses and health care professionals who have been inspired by the pandemic, McDeavitt said.
“I think it has absolutely made health care a more appealing career choice,” McDeavitt said. “I think there are people going into health care today that wouldn’t have thought about it pre-pandemic. There aren’t many careers that are so directly tied to a sense of mission and purpose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.