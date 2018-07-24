Hank Dugie

Age: 28
City of residence: League City
Current title: Council member; business owner; real estate agent and investor
Place of business: City of League City; Kiki Landscaping & Construction, LLC; Brockway Realty, LLC
Education: The University of Texas at Austin, Bachelor of Arts in Economics; Champions School of Real Estate, licensed Texas real estate salesperson
Family: The oldest of eight siblings, I learned at a young age the importance of family and responsibility. I was called on to guide and coach my brothers and sisters through key life moments — first bike rides, swimming lessons, (SPOILER ALERT) discovering the tooth fairy and Easter bunny are not real, dating, college choices and work conflicts. I was born and raised in League City and know the area as well as anyone. I experienced first-hand the high quality of instruction within Clear Creek Independent School District, attending Ferguson Elementary, League City Intermediate and Clear Creek High School. I was a multi-sport athlete, a member of PALs and a leader in various other clubs for which I was recognized with countless awards, including a full scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin.
Professional responsibilities: While in college, I was a dual-student of economics and management in the College of Liberal Arts and the prestigious McCombs School of Business. I served as a board member for 10 different student organizations and as the student body president for the liberal arts. My proudest achievement was in founding a mentoring program at a local elementary school that now provides more than 60 college-age mentors to low-income youth in Austin.
My mission in life is to positively impact others. I enjoy assisting people as a Realtor, especially through key life moments such as buying and selling a first home or developing a new commercial property. I've spent more than two decades in my hometown and I've practiced real estate since my years in Austin. I also own and manage Kiki Landscaping & Construction, LLC, one of the largest family-owned and operated firms of its kind in Galveston County and the Houston Bay Area. The company has more than quadrupled in size since I joined the team after college and now provides full lawn maintenance services to dozens of homeowners associations, churches, schools, commercial shopping centers and industrial complexes in the region.
Accomplishments/honors: Dean's Dozen 2013 (one of 13 most influential students at the University of Texas); world champion quidditch player 2013 (The University of Texas at Austin); Realtor of the Year, 2015, Brockway Realty, LLC; elected youngest council member of a city with a population over 100,000, 2016
Community involvement: When I'm not working, I'm an active community member. I served on the League City Planning & Zoning Commission before being elected to the city council and I've been a board member for a number of organizations such as Anchor Point, Lions Club, League City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Texas Exes and U.S. Quidditch. I also participate in and lead recreational events at local parks for community members and attend Bay Harbor United Methodist Church, where I volunteer as the junior high Sunday school teacher and a work-team facilitator on a youth mission trip each summer. Last summer, I served on a mission trip in Haiti building homes and planting trees, and this summer, I will head to Columbia to help lead a vacation Bible school and sports camp for local kids.
Why did you go into your particular field?
My life mission is to positively change the world. I think one way to do that is by being a selfless servant to as many people as possible and reminding them they are valued, appreciated and loved.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
President.
What was your first job?
Baseball umpire, soccer referee, pizza restaurant employee.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
If you learn something new every day, by the time you're old you will know a lot of things.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Meeting people and helping them overcome challenges or achieve personal goals.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
As you learn more, you realize there is so much more you don't know.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My dad. He moved a lot as a kid and had very little formal education yet still managed to create a successful business, support a large extended family and give back to his community.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Hang out with my nieces and nephews, volunteer with the student ministry at my church and play quidditch.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I'm the oldest of eight siblings: six boys and two girls.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I look forward to guiding the next generation of business and civic leaders. Knowledge is meant to be shared. The success of a person is determined not by how well they do individually, but how well they are able to bolster those around them.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Teaching junior high math or history.
