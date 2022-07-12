Mike Robertson

Age: 33
City of Residence: League City
Current Title: Vessel scheduler; owner/operator
Place of Business: Genesis Energy, Houston; Musical Cheers Mobile Disc Jockeys, League City
Education: A proud member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of 2011 Whoop! I earned my bachelor's degree in Maritime Administration at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Family: My family consists of my mother, grandmother and aunt. While not still here, the loving memory of my dad and grandparents. I also have my four-legged best friend, Makaira. I have a great group of friends who support and push me to be the best.
Professional Responsibilities: I oversee the scheduling and logistics of the Genesis Energy Marine Fleet. Our fleet consist of 31 tugs, 82 barges and nine offshore units. The Genesis Fleet moves black oil and clean products all over the U.S. It's a very challenging and rewarding job. No one day is ever the same. When I'm not at Genesis, I own a small business, Musical Cheers Mobile Disc Jockeys â€” a company that my dad started and I have taken over. We do events from weddings, banquet and parties.
Accomplishments/Honors: I have had the privilege of being able to hire numerous Sea Aggies fresh out of college. It is very exciting to see them grow and excel in their professional journey. It's sad to see them leave, but knowing they are off to a bigger opportunity is rewarding. In college, I was a Yell Leader at Texas A&M University at Galveston my junior and senior year. I was a recipient of the Buck Weirus Spirit award. This award is given to 55 students who demonstrate high involvement and create positive experiences through the Aggie Community. In 2018, the boat I captain won Top Swordfish Boat for the Houston Big Game Fishing Club. I'm very proud of the numerous cookoff trophies my team has won over years along with our service projects.
Community Involvement: I'm a proud member of the Knights of Momus. During parade season, I volunteer as a parade official "Red Suit" to help with the logistics of the parade. I'm an active member of the Houston Big Game Fishing Club. While our main objective is fishing, the club gives back in the form of scholarships and different charitable groups. One of my favorite events is the Ronald McDonald House Kid's Fish day. In conjunction with my barbecue cook-off team, we provided the food for the families and volunteers. Speaking of barbecue, I coordinate two barbecue cook-off teams. While we enjoy to cook for competition, we love to give back. Some of the events we partake in are the Houston Rodeo World's Championship Cook-off, Yaga's Wild Game Cook-off, Sunshine Kids Christmas Party and Houston Big Game Fishing Kid Fish, Galveston County Fair & Rodeo. I'm also a member of the Galveston Bridal Group. In 2021, as a group, we were able to donate an all-inclusive wedding a for a couple in need at the Tasting Room.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I grew up on the water going out on my grandpa’s boat. I knew I always wanted to do something involving boats.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Professional baseball player.
What was your first job?
Working for my dad as his DJ assistant.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My grandpa would always tell me “Mind over matter.” That quote has stuck with me since the first time I heard it.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Every day is different and brings a new set of challenges. You get to problem solve and multitask each day.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Internships are key to getting a head start in the maritime industry. The amount of practical knowledge you gain is incredible.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I would say its a tie between my Grandpa Bill and Grandpa Carroll. I got to spend most of the school year with my grandparents on my dad’s side. During the summer, I would spend most of my time with my grandparents on my mom’s side. They helped me with school, taught me how to drive both a car and boat, took me fishing, drove me to baseball practice and games and just great life lessons.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Offshore fishing, barbecue cook-offs and spending time with family and friends.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Even with my involvement, I have a quiet and shy side.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to keep challenging myself and always keep learning. My goal is to keep progressing in my company and climbing the ladder.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably be an attorney or some sort of boat captain.
