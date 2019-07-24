Alice Kent

Age: 29
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Advocacy team leader
Place of business: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Galveston County
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, Rhodes College, Memphis, Tennessee, 2012; Juris Doctor, University of Arkansas School of Law, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 2015
Family: Husband, Adam Kent, a high school teacher and head tennis coach at Clear Falls High School; rescue dog named Rocket; parents, Dr. Galen and Debi Havner
Professional responsibilities: Sworn into the 306th District Court to represent abused and neglected children in Galveston County in the guardian ad litem role; provide orientation, training, onboarding and supervision for new advocate supervisors; participate in annual evaluations with advocate supervisors; oversee small caseload of volunteers and cases; perform duties temporarily when volunteer advocates or advocate supervisors are unable; review court reports prior to filing; participate in hearings, mediations, conferences and other case-related meetings; coordinate and supervise caseworker responsibilities; participate in new volunteer training; maintain case files and documentation in online database; build positive relationships with collaterals
Accomplishments/honors: Received the Robert F. Fussell Outstanding Pro Bono Service Award, which goes to the graduating law student who worked the most pro bono and community service hours in his or her graduating class;
Awarded Volunteer of the Year at The Exceptional Foundation of West Tennessee, a nonprofit day program for individuals with disabilities; connected the organization to Rhodes College;
Division III college tennis player; Intercollegiate Tennis Association, Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete recognition
Kinney Service Coordinator for Disability Services at Rhodes College;
Texas Young Lawyers Association Regional National Trial Competition team;
Third Place, Closing Argument Competition at Bailey & Oliver Law Firm;
Client Advocacy Competition, Highest Scoring 1L Team
Community involvement: Vice president for Better Parks for Galveston, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving and enhancing the city of Galveston’s parks and recreation centers;
Trainer for Special Olympics tennis coaches; Special Olympics tennis tournament director for Area 4 (Greater Houston)
Why did you go into your particular field?
After majoring in political science, I considered being a teacher or professor, working in politics or government in some way, or going to law school to be an attorney. I knew law school would open my eyes to different experiences and opportunities and having that degree under my belt would be an asset regardless of whether I practiced law. That path ended up being a great decision. I had a variety of internships in law school — a judicial internship with a newly appointed federal court judge, an internship with a nonprofit legal firm in Washington, D.C., an internship at a family law firm, and a clerkship at a “big law” firm doing corporate law, transactions and property disputes. My most rewarding experience was in Washington, D.C., where the firm represented individuals with disabilities and their families. I liked the nonprofit aspect of the job as it seemed less competitive with no billable hours and everyone worked closely as a team. I knew I wanted to do something similar — helping people and seeing the impact of my work in improving people's lives.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
For most of my childhood, I wanted to be a teacher. Throughout high school, I wanted to be a doctor. But I realized the sciences were consistently my worst subjects and if I majored in biology or chemistry, I probably wouldn’t make it through college.
What was your first job?
When I was a toddler, I followed my mom around the flower and gift shop she owned, pulling flowers out of the refrigerator and recommending them to customers. As I got older, I frequented my dad’s various elementary schools where he was the principal. I would help with events and help teachers in their classrooms. I would also help with school functions, like carnivals and theater productions (I was the curtain attendant for "Annie"). In high school and college, I became a nanny for close family friends and taught tennis lessons to children at our local club.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My parents told me at a young age to always stay true to myself. Through new experiences and new life chapters, I have always reminded myself of that and focused on maintaining the character of who I am.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The people. I have a great boss who has been such a solid leader and role model for me. I have co-workers who build me up and are just as passionate about our work as I am. I also love and value the volunteers who are the DNA of our organization. I enjoy interacting with them, grabbing coffee or lunch, and helping guide them through their cases. Seeing people work together for the benefit of the children is truly fulfilling in a way I never imagined.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
At age 20, you carefully combine the education, experience, skills and hard work that you believe is the perfect recipe for your “dream job.” The reality is, your plans and goals will go in a new direction due to one change or another. Being flexible and adaptable is important and you have to be okay with detours on your "ideal" map.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents were always my biggest supporters and were my first phone call on good days and bad days. They taught me how important it is to help others where you can, when you can, with whatever you can. They taught me to never give up, to always work hard, and to stand up for what is right, not what is popular. All that they do for others, for their community, and for me is incredible. They are the most selfless people I know. My other most important mentor is my best friend, Katie. She was always able to guide me and help me in many situations and life events that she had already experienced. She can also provide me with lots of laughs when I need them and help me not take life too seriously.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My husband and I like to take our dog, Rocket, to the beach and on golf cart rides. I like to play tennis and I am trying to become a better golfer. I also love to travel. Aside from visiting new places, I try to visit my parents in Memphis, Tennessee, and my family and friends in my hometown, Bentonville, Arkansas, as often as possible.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I started playing tennis when I was 4 years old and had the same coaches for 20 years. I credit a lot of my hard work and persistence to my tennis family. I learned many life lessons on the tennis court. My parents and my grandpa were at every match for more than a decade. My parents still support my tennis and come cheer me on when they are able. I was the top ranked player in the state of Arkansas from about age 12 to 18. I broke the top 50 in the South and top 400 in the nation, at one time beating players in the top 100 in the nation as a teenager. I won the high school state championships three out of four years individually and I played Division III college tennis. I currently play on a team out of Houston. I love the camaraderie and the discipline that comes with the game.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Navigating the judicial system, foster care system and health care system regularly presents new challenges. Those unfamiliar with the climate in the Houston-Galveston region would be shocked to learn of the adversity and trauma our children and families face. I hope to continue raising awareness about child protection and welfare and about the importance of giving back to your community by helping those in need.
My eyes are opened more each day with new problems to solve and new information to analyze. I hope to keep finding creative ways to serve our children and families and to develop our advocates. As I enter my third year in the nonprofit sector helping children and families, I cannot imagine doing anything else.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would probably be a special education teacher, work at a day program for individuals for disabilities, or work for Special Olympics.
