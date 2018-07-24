Kinjal Desai

Age: 36
City of Residence: Houston
Current Title: Stroke director, neurohospitalist, vascular neurologist and neurointensivist
Place of Business: Clear Lake Regional Medical Center
Education: Graduate education – Master of Public Health – Epidemiology & Biostatistics Emphasis), University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, Miss.; Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery, includes one year mandatory medical/surgical internship; Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University, India; post-graduate education and training – Neurocritical Care Fellowship, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston; Adult Neurology Residency (PLY-2,3,4), Department of Neurology, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Miss.; Internal Medicine Internship (PLY-1), Department of Internal Medicine, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Miss.; Neurosurgical Clinical Research Fellow, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Miss.
Family: Spouse, Dr. Kawal Bir, child and adolescent adult psychiatrist at UT Health, LBJ Hospital; Son, Kabir Singh Desai, 2 years old
Professional responsibilities: Development and growth of Clear Lake Regional Medical Centers Stroke Program as a Comprehensive Stroke Center; provide research support and educational support to the entire staff at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center; provide clinical care as a neurohospitalist and neurointensivist to patients in the ICU, stroke unit and general floors
Accomplishments/honors: 2018 Innovations in Telemedicine Grant, Vituity; 2016 Top Leading Physicians of the World & Top Neurologist in Texas; honored with All-Star Neurology Resident Award at the 19th Carl G. Evers Annual Banquet for 2015; 2015 recipient of Humanism and Excellence in Teaching Award for 2014-15 academic year, sponsored by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation; 2014 nominated for Research Career Development Session, 12th Annual Neurocritical Care Meeting, Seattle, Wash.; 2014 five-year completion certificate, University of Mississippi Medical Center; 2014 Daisy Award, University of Mississippi Medical Center, awarded by 4South Stroke Unit nursing committee for “going out of way in helping patients and resolving conflicts with families and other health care providers”; 2013 NIH K-Award Writer Series, University of Mississippi Medical Center, sponsored by Office of Rural Healthy & Health Disparities; 2012 Daisy Award, University of Mississippi Medical Center, awarded by 4South Neurology/Neurosurgery Nurses for best patient care and “prompt response to Pages on Call”; 2008 Best MPH Research Poster Award, University of Southern Mississippi, awarded for distinguished poster on “Dietary Intake & Implementation of School Wellness Policy in the lower Mississippi Delta”; 2008 Outstanding Performance Master of Public Health Award, Department of Public Health, University of Southern Mississippi
Community involvement: Provide educational stroke education and seminars to the local Clear Lake, Webster and Pearland communities, including Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce; involved heavily with growth of other regional medical centers, i.e. Mainland Medical Center and Pearland Medical Center. Educating EMS services on stroke recognition and directing appropriate care to these emergent neurological conditions.
Why did you go into your particular field?
To diagnose and treat all the complex neurological diseases, some of which still have no cure.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Always wanted to be a physician and follow the footsteps of my mother.
What was your first job?
First job was as a medical officer in India. First job was as a librarian in the United States.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The three As — Be always available, able and affable.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
To be the diagnostician and live in the footsteps of Sherlock Holmes at times.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I just graduated last year and started working, so I can probably answer this question in a few years from now.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Dr. Jose Suarez. He is extremely knowledgeable and always available, easily approachable for all your questions and concerns.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to cook. Cooking gives me the de-stressing that I need in my life after hours and hours of working as a neurologist.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am a quiet person and usually it takes me a while to lighten up and join the conversation. Once I do, there is no stopping.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
By continuing to be a stroke and neurocritical care leader and provide the best possible care to the communities of Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be doing clinical research as that is my second love.
