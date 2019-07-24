Age: 32
City of residence: Tiki Island
Current Title: Director of Operations, Procurement and IT
Place of business: Industrial Material Corp.
Education: I graduated from Galveston’s Ball High School in 2004 and attended Galveston Community College from 2004 to 2006. I then went on to attend Texas A&M in College Station and graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution.
Family: My wonderful wife, Dr. Ali Chappell, and I are expecting our first child, Max Henry Chappell, in early July. We are extremely excited to meet him, as is my amazing and supportive family: sister, Roserika Brooks; mother, Margarita Villafranca; and father, Bill Watson.
Professional responsibilities: I take great pride in being a member of IMC's Executive Management Team (EMT). As the youngest member, I feel it is my role to make sure our EMT is forward-thinking and accountable; our amazing employees deserve and demand that. As a director, I supervise some outstanding people in both my Procurement and Operations departments. They work hard on the day to day so we can focus on the non-urgent but important issues that better prepare IMC for the future. In addition, I'm a member of IMC's Safety Team. As a supply, welding and coating company, our facilities can be a dangerous place. Our team is very passionate about the safety of our workers, not just as employees and friends, but for the families that depend on them to come home safe.
Accomplishments/honors: Two-time Company Leader Award Winner
Community involvement: Galveston Kiwanis member since 2015, and board member 2016 – present. If you are interested in supporting the youth of Galveston, please contact us and see how you can help!
Why did you go into your particular field?
In high school, I knew I wanted to do something in either business or engineering but didn’t know which. While attending school at Texas A&M, I heard about a major (Industrial Distribution) that included both engineering and business classes.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Michelangelo from the Ninja Turtles. He was funny, fought crime with his friends and ate lots of pizza — what child wouldn’t want to be him?
What was your first job?
Being from Galveston, naturally I bussed tables at Yaga’s Cafe. Thanks Mike!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My pops always told me, “Work Hard. Do good in school, to get a good job, to make good money, to have a good life.” It can be more complex than that, but for most, and for me, it was the best advice.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
The challenges of working at a small business — every day is something new. There is always a hurdle to overcome, a problem to solve, an idea to implement; it’s never boring.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
If you work hard, keep a good attitude and care about others, it will all work out. The immeasurables are invaluable.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My pops, Bill Watson. I wouldn’t be who I am today without him.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Watch movies, spend time with my family, boat around Offatts Bayou and Tiki Island, listen to music, and play the occasional video game.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
My wife and I are expecting our first child, Max Henry, in July. I am very excited about being a dad. I love my family and can’t wait for everyone to meet him.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Be a better leader; I believe leadership is the key to a successful career. Being a manager and leading people is an art; some people are naturals and others, like me, must take the time to grow those skills. The added benefit is when you’re a good leader, the people around you grow, too. It’s a win-win for individuals and the business.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I always tell my wife that if I had a million dollars, I would open a sports bar in Galveston. Since I don’t know a single thing about opening a bar and, more importantly, a million dollars to gamble with, I’m glad I have my job.
