Christopher Filidei

Age: 36
City of residence: Texas City
Current title: Chief of police for Hitchcock ISD Police Department
Place of business: Hitchcock Independent School District
Education: Graduated from Texas City High School in 2001; graduated from Galveston College Police Academy in 2005; Associate's of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from College of the Mainland and completing a degree in Public Service Leadership at University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Family: My wife, Jessica Filidei, and I have been together for seven years and married for two. We live in Texas City with our 3-year-old daughter, Ellie Brooke Filidei. Jessica is a loan officer at AMOCO FCU in Texas City where she has worked for six years. My sister Summer Chapman (UTMB nurse) and her husband, Joshua Chapman (owner of Chapman's Front End and Brakes) also live in Texas City with their three children: Karlee, Jake and Julia. My parents, Armido Filidei and Linda Filidei, also live in Texas City. My mother is retired from nursing, and my father will be retiring in one year after working for the Army Corps of Engineers for more than 40 years. My oldest sister, April Womack, lives in Olympia, Washington, with her husband, Ryan Womack, and three children: Brody and twins Ginger and Sophie. Ryan is an oral surgeon with his own practice, and April also works there as a nurse.
Professional responsibilities: I helped to create and form the Hitchcock ISD police department, which has three full-time officers and will be growing. I am tasked with providing safety and security to more than 2,100 students and staff at Hitchcock ISD's five campuses. My responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Overseeing a $400,000 budget
• Keeping up with training for students, officers and staff
• Conducting and updating all emergency drills
• Revising the emergency operations plan
• Managing new surveillance system
• Creating School Safety Committee
• Work with the Texas Department of Transportation on school zones, crosswalks, signage
• Handling calls for assistance
• Bridging the gap between students and law enforcement
• Working with all surrounding police agencies
• Assisting Child Protective Services with investigations
• Handling truancy issues
• Mentoring student
• Overseeing K9 sweeps
• Staying up to date and implementing new safety procedures
• Handling court issues and community service
• Hiring, background checks, scheduling
• Monitor mobile P3 tip app to the school and assist Galveston County Crime Stoppers with rewards
• Overseeing all security for sporting events home and away
Accomplishments/honors: Certifications and licenses include:
Master Peace Officer, Firearms Instructor, National Association of School Resources Officers (NASRO) Practitioner,
Mental Health Officer, Hostage Negotiator, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Instructor, FBI-LEEDA Leadership Trilogy award recipient, and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) Instructor, Sexual Assault and Family violence Investigator, JPX Instructor, 2013 Galveston County Deputy Sheriff's Association member of the year.
Worked for Galveston County Sheriff's Office for more than 12 years and was sergeant over Texas City ISD Schools for four years of my 10 I was in the school division.
Received recognition for training numerous officer in ALERRT
Received recognition for identifying and arresting actor in numerous bomb threats called in over a two-month period to Texas City ISD schools that kept hundreds of students from attending school.
Community involvement: Member of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of The Mainland organization; member of Galveston County Crime Stoppers; member of the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO); undefeated 2009-2012 in Galveston Battle of the Badges boxing match with all proceeds benefiting local children's charities; Polar Plunge member 2014-2017 benefiting Special Olympics
Why did you go into your particular field?
I went into my field because someone very close to me was abused at a young age by someone who was supposed to be their protector. I always wished I could have done more; I can now, and have. Finding this greater meaning and a purpose makes up for all the hard times that come with this job.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a lawyer but there weren't enough doughnuts involved.
What was your first job?
My first real job was working at a bank and later a credit union. I always talked to the officers who came in about their job and getting into the academy.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it." – Maya Angelou
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is everything! This is a noble profession that is enhanced by being able to make an impact on kids before it's too late and they've became hardened adults.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I never truly understood a parent's concern, anger or disappointment; nor did I understand their reassured smile, nod, wave or thank you as they drove away leaving their child in my care. I understand this now all too well as a father.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor would be Billye Trader. She taught me the many different aspects of school districts, administration, special needs, and to be well rounded you have to know everyone's job. She will always be my best junior deputy.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy spending time with my daughter and wife, as well as jogging and going to the gym.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Something people don't know about me is that I secretly watch Hallmark Christmas movies.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
There are many ways I hope to grow in my career. I will never stop learning and becoming better at my craft. I am taking steps to start teaching school policing, which has so many different areas that aren't taught in basic school resource officer classes, and is truly an art.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I were to do anything else, it would probably be in the field of emergency management. I really enjoy looking at the bigger picture and the planning, training and teaching what goes into major events.
