Parents: Mai Dao and Tuong Tran
College you plan to attend: University of Houston
Major: Chemistry
What are your career plans? I plan to go into the medical field and become an oncologist, a doctor that studies cancer. I have always wanted to be a doctor ever since I was young. The complexities of the human body have always fascinated me, so I want to study it more and hopefully help others in need.
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? Always take everything one step at a time. Although it feels like the weight of the world is on your shoulders, it is okay to take a step back and readjust. It is okay to make mistakes, but we should learn from them. They can sometimes be our most valuable lessons.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? I loved being apart of my school’s recycling club. It was a place where my friends and people who shared the same beliefs about the environment came together to promote the importance of preserving the environment and world.
What did you enjoy most about high school? My teachers and friends made the last four years in high school special. They helped and taught me new things about life and about myself. They are the ones who helped shape me into the person I am now.
What are you looking forward to about college? I look forward to all the new experiences I will have in college. This is the beginning to the rest of my adult life, so I want to savor each moment. We only get one first in our life, so I am excited for everything college has to offer.
What is your most important accomplishment and why are you proud of it? Despite all of the good grades and test scores, I am the most proud of being involved in my school’s recycling club. I am able to share and promote simple ways to preserve our environment. Although what I do is small in comparison to others, I believe my small contribution will eventually make a big change.
What do you do in your free time? I enjoy spending my downtime reading a good book with a nice cup of tea. If I am not reading, then I love to spend time with my friends going on silly adventures.
What is your favorite show to binge watch? “Friends” or “The Office” are two of my favorite shows in the world. They are filled with such humor and delight that I can always go back and watch.
What is your spirit animal and why? I always like to believe my spirit animal is a turtle. They have a hard shell that protects them from the dangers of the outside world, but they have a soft interior that is so caring and gentle. Like a turtle’s shell, I show my confidence to the world through my hard work. However, on the inside, I am a caring person that only wants to best for everyone.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? My parents always told me to be strong and brave despite the world around me. They told me it was my job to not let anyone else tell me what I could not do or be. It is my strength in the face of others that will always help me conquer any obstacles that get in my way.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? I love to bake all types of treats. From cookies to cakes, I love to make any desserts from scratch. It started off as an experiment for me to make my own cookies, but then it became one of my favorite hobbies.
If you could meet one famous person dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? I would love to meet Elizabeth Blackwell. She was the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States. During a time when women were treated differently from men, she became a doctor and pioneered education for women in medicine. Her life was filled with many hardships, but despite all of the difficulties, Blackwell accomplished her goals and helped the future of women in healthcare field.
Where do you get your news? I typically get my news from my subscribed online newspapers. With the advancements in technology, it is easier for me to access any important information from the news or media when articles are alerted to me on my phone.
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? I believe that Snapchat or Twitter are two of the most influential social media platforms of my generation. Each one offers pros and cons, but generally they are the ones that most kids I know use.
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issue of my generation is the deterioration of the environment. I am extremely passionate in preserving the world and all its natural beauty. Climate change is a real problem that will continue to effect not just the lives of my family and I, but rather it will continue to effect the lives of my future family for generations to come.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? Enjoy the few four years you will have walking the halls of your high school. You never know what could happen, so work hard and diligently. These next four years are a critical time in your life that will shape your incredible future. Along the way, take some time to relax and hang out with friends. It is okay to have fun and make incredible memories.
