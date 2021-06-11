Scholarship Winner: Tre'vanni Bass

Name: Tre’vanni Bass
High School: Clear Springs High School
Parent: Sharlene Bass
College you plan to attend: Sam Houston State University
Major: Animal Science Pre-Vet
What are your career plans? Attend graduate school and become a licensed veterinarian
What is the most important lesson you learned in high school and why? The most important lesson I learned is time management. This is important because it helped me manage my complex life and achieve my goals the best way possible.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity and why? Football was my favorite extracurricular activity because I created a lot of lifetime bonds and developed leadership skills.
What did you enjoy most about high school? I enjoyed the social aspect about high school the most. It made me into the man I am today and helped me to excel academically
What are you looking for to about college? I am looking forward to taking classes that interest me, along with new classes for my field of study.
What is your most important accomplishment, and why are you proud of it? I am very proud to be called a 4four-time Superintendent Scholar. I am proud of this because it took four years of time and effort, and, in the end, it all paid off.
What do you do in your free time? I enjoy playing video games with my friends and cooking with my mom.
What is favorite show to binge watch? I love to watch “The Flash” and could watch it every day. This show has so many twists and turns, and it keeps me on my toes throughout with seven seasons.
What is your spirit animal and why? My spirit animal is a small dog. They like to relax, and so do I.
What is one piece of advice your parents gave you that turned out to be true? My mom always said "Effort is your best friend." This happened to be true in school and sports.
What is something interesting that most people don’t know about you? Most people don't know that I am a very good swimmer. I was once on my high school water polo team.
If you could meet one famous person, dead or alive, what would you ask him/her and why? Kevin Hart, because he is a very funny comedian and successful business man with helpful advice.
Where do you get your news? Galveston County Daily News
What social media platform do you think is the most influential for your generation? Instagram and Snapchat because most teens are on them daily
What is the most pressing issue of your generation? The most pressing issues are COVID-19 and police brutality.
If you could give one piece of advice to incoming freshmen, what would it be? I would tell the freshmen the same thing my mom told me, "It’s all about effort."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.