Good morning. My name is Gerald Stephenson, I’ve been a student at Hitchcock for all of my life, and the past two years I’ve had the opportunity to attend dual credit classes with collegiate high school at College of the Mainland. We all know that we have had a hectic few months recently. It is really wonderful that we are able to celebrate the terrific accomplishments of our class. I know everyone’s here to see their graduate cross the stage and take the next step towards the rest of his or her life, so I’ll make this short and sweet.
Being from a small town like Hitchcock, I’ve more or less known everyone in my graduating class for my entire life, and I’ve seen the way that this group has grown and changed over the years. Of all the places I have been and all the people I have known, I don’t think there is any group of students I’ve ever met that is more resilient and determined than this graduating class. Everyone here has faced many struggles, and we have all overcome them and pushed through to our graduation. When we were born, the world was reeling from 9/11, and although we may not think about it much now, this event changed the way we were reared and instilled the virtue of perseverance in all of us. When we were in elementary school, we were hit by Hurricane Ike. Many of our loved ones were displaced and our school year was disrupted. I still remember our teachers trying to get our attention in the crowded middle school gymnasium while dozens of other elementary school classes were being held at once while the water damage to Stewart was being repaired. We were very young at the time, but this experience helped us form a greater understanding of patience as we tried our best to learn while our teachers struggled to finish the lessons through all the chaos and noise. At the start of our sophomore year, when we were just beginning to understand our new routine, Hurricane Harvey hit. Many of us were too young to remember the destruction that Ike caused, but all of us remember the devastation that Harvey brought to our families and loved ones. For weeks, school was cancelled as we helped our families relocate and rebuild from the flooding that we endured. For months afterwards many of our families and friends were still displaced as their homes were being repaired. Many went through their school and work day only to return to an unfamiliar home with even more work to be done. This experience helped us strengthen our ability to push through other tough situation, and we will carry this ability with us our entire lives. Even now, after the countless shared and personal struggles that each of us has faced, we just can’t seem to catch a break. We get to graduate during a global quarantine! although none of us has ever dealt with a global pandemic like this before, all of us graduating today have continued to work diligently receive our diplomas. Through setback after setback, all of the graduates here today continue to persevere. C.S. Lewis once said that “Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny”. While I don’t know exactly where all my classmates are headed, I have no doubt that whatever they choose to do, their perseverance and resilience will help them accomplish their goals.
Before we receive our diplomas, there are a few people I would like to thank for helping me. Thank you, Mr. Hubble, Mr. Carter, Mrs. Gregorcyk (whom we knew as Mrs. Crowell), and Mr. Temperelli, you always encouraged me to do my best and kept our classes fun. Thank you, Mrs. Gilcrease, for caring so much about each of the students in our school, and many thanks to the collegiate high school team, Mrs. Belcher, Mrs. Wren, and Mrs. Wadding, for practically babysitting me as I tried to figure out how college worked. Friends, thank you for the unique ways you have impacted my life. Thank you, Aaron and Tommy, for teaching me to embrace the nerdy things that I love. Thanks Michael, Isabel, and Chaz, you taught me how to have a little fun and kept me sane. Wyatt, thank you for keeping me just a little insane. although they aren’t here tonight, I would like to thank my friends from COM, Erin, Zane, and Bea, for teaching me more self-confidence and how to laugh at the stupid things I do sometimes. To Mom, Dad, MeMe, MawMaw, and PawPaw, thank you for being proud of me even when I mess up. I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive and loving family. And finally, thank you to each band member for the things you’ve helped me achieve, and the family that you’ve created for me. Mr. Brunson and Mr. Otto, thank you for always pushing me to be better even when I pushed back. I wish that I had time to thank every person who has impacted my life by name, but for the sake of everyone’s time, I would like to thank my family for supporting me always in everything I do, my teachers, for answering all of the annoying questions that I asked, and my friends, for standing by me through even my stupidest of ideas.
I could not have imagined a more interesting group of people to spend the last thirteen years with. I wholeheartedly believe that each graduate here today truly has an extraordinary destiny to follow, and I can’t wait for our class reunions to see the great things that you accomplish. Thank you.
