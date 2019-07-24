Age: 38
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Co-owner and director of operations
Place of business: Mosquito Cafe & PattyCakes Bakery
Education: James has a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology from California State Polytechnic University Pomona. Sasha has a Bachelor of Science in Animal Health Science from California State Polytechnic University Pomona.
Family: Sasha is the daughter of Stephen and Patricia Rennick, and James is the son of J.C. and Gail Clark. They have been married for 12 years, and have two children: Benjamin, 7, and Josephine, 4.
Professional responsibilities: James and Sasha, along with Sasha’s sister Kyla Wright, manage the daily operations of Mosquito Cafe, PattyCakes Bakery and coordinate a full-service catering.
Accomplishments/honors: Sasha is a board certified registered veterinary technician, and graduated from college with magna cum laude honors. James and Sasha both raised a significant amount of donations for the National MS Society, by riding in the MS 100 in California, which is a bicycle ride from Irvine to San Diego. They are both certified food managers. James and Sasha are also annual contributors to Friends of Scouting (supports Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts), Texas Children’s Hospital, PJ Library, and California State Polytechnic University Pomona.
Community involvement: Sasha currently serves on the boards for the Children’s Coalition, Oppe PTO and the Galveston Restaurant Association. She is a past board member of the Congregation B’nai Israel Board of Trustees. James assists with coaching both of his children’s baseball teams, currently serves on the Galveston College Culinary Art Advisory Board and Galveston Restaurant Association. James is a major contributor to the planning and execution of Galveston’s Epicurean Evening, which benefits the Galveston school district Educational Foundation, as well as providing scholarships to students who are interested in pursuing a degree in the culinary arts, through the Paco Vargas Scholarship Fund.
James and Sasha are so blessed to be owners of a family business that believes in giving back to the community where they live and work. Mosquito Cafe and PattyCakes Bakery have been major supporters for many years of the Galveston Historical Foundation, Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, GISD Educational Foundation, UTMB President’s Cabinet, Galveston Island Humane Society, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Conference, UTMB School of Nursing Style Show, Artist Boat, Galveston Children’s Museum, Galveston Meals on Wheels, the Galveston Ministerial Alliance and various other nonprofit community groups.
Why did you go into your particular field?
We were offered an opportunity to join the family business of owning and operating Mosquito Cafe and to help launch PattyCakes Bakery. James’ background in construction management and Sasha’s background in veterinary medicine both had aspects that could contribute to the success of operating businesses. We both love good food and Galveston, so it was a perfect match.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Sasha wanted to be a veterinarian or an engineer. James wanted to be an engineer.
What was your first job?
Sasha’s first job was an attraction hostess at Disneyland, where she learned to perform at Disney’s high expectations of excellent customer service, interacted with visitors from all over the world, and learned the importance of safety for guests. James’ first job was in a pizzeria, where he started as a dishwasher, and in a short period of time learned how to perform every job in the kitchen. At age 17, he was asked to be one of the kitchen managers.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
James’ best piece of advice he was ever given was “Don’t sweat the small stuff and it’s all small stuff.” Sasha’s best piece of advice she was ever given was “Don’t stress out about things that are beyond your control ... just move forward.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Our favorite thing about this career is that it’s dynamic. There are never two days that are the same, and we are always interacting with new people, whether they’re new to Galveston, or just new to the restaurant or bakery. We also enjoy seeing regulars of the restaurant and bakery, and catching up with them.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
We wish we knew how satisfying and grounding it would be to work for ourselves and be completely invested in the success of a business.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
James’ greatest mentor was the leader of his construction management program in college, Professor Babikian. Over a course of four years, he taught James to be detail-oriented, to do neat work and to be very organized. Sasha’s greatest mentor is her mom, Patricia Rennick. Patricia gives great advice, she listens well and is willing to help at any time.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
We spend a lot of time with our children, making sure they have a lot of great childhood experiences and participate in several extracurricular activities, such as Cub Scouts and various sports. We frequently travel to Walt Disney World for fun family time spent together. We also spend time swimming at the Galveston Boat Club pool and boating around Galveston Bay.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that we had full-time careers before joining the family business in the food service industry. James is an engineer/draftsman/land surveyor, and Sasha is a Registered Veterinary Technician.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
We hope to continue the success of the family businesses, continue to evolve the businesses, and to increasingly become more and more involved in the success of Galveston as a community.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
We would go back to the careers we have degrees in; construction management and veterinary medicine. We also would pursue real estate investments.
