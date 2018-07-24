Amanda Johnson

Age: 35
City of residence: Texas City
Current title: Attorney, partner
Place of business: Roberts, Johnson & Cain
Education: Doctor of Jurisprudence, Texas Tech University School of Law, Lubbock; Master of Arts in Human Communication, Abilene Christian University, Abilene; Bachelor of Business Studies in Speech Communication, Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene
Family: Spouse, B.J. Johnson, married nine years; children, Claire Joanna, 5 years old in June; Mallory Kate, 2 years old
Professional responsibilities: I'm board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in estate planning and probate and practice primarily in areas of probate, guardianship and estate planning. This includes drafting simple wills and more complex wealth transfer planning documents; independent and dependent administrations; guardianships and probate and guardianship litigation. I'm also a certified ad litem and often appointed by the court to serve as an attorney ad litem or guardian ad litem.
Accomplishments/honors: Admitted to State Bar of Texas; Board Certified, Estate Planning and Probate Law, Texas Board of Legal Specialization; Certified Ad Litem, State Bar of Texas
Community involvement: Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce; Calvin Vincent Head Start Policy Council; TCISD Foundation for the Future Board of Directors; Rotary Club of Texas City; Leadership Mainland, 2014; member of First Baptist Church Texas City; auxiliary member of Hardin-Simmons University Board of Young Associates
Why did you go into your particular field?
I chose to specialize in estate planning and probate primarily because of a few courses in law school focusing on this area of the law. Gerry Beyer, a favorite professor and expert in Texas estate planning and probate, taught several of the courses and I took interest in the subject matter and application.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A writer. I remember writing a lot of short stories, which probably closely resembled "The Baby-Sitters Club."
What was your first job?
Aside from baby-sitting, I taught private piano lessons in high school and worked for a summer in Dr. Acree's dentist office in Texas City. My first job out of law school was at Sharpe & Associates, PLLC, an estate planning firm in Dallas.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Trust the Lord, pray constantly and look for the joy and blessings in life, regardless of the circumstances.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is the probate/guardianship aspect and being able to assist clients going through an emotionally painful time. Everyone has a story to tell. I enjoy hearing those stories, sometimes just providing a listening ear and sometimes fighting for the legal rights of clients.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
When I first began my career, I wish I had been more aware of the value of community involvement. Not only am I able to give back to the community that supports my business, I have had the opportunity to reach out to various individuals I have met through the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce or Rotary Club of Texas City and utilize their expertise. The connections made are invaluable.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My first boss, Chuck Sharpe, was an amazing mentor in the beginning of my career. He taught me, encouraged me and provided me with the resources I would need to eventually become board certified in estate planning and probate. I will be forever grateful to Chuck for providing me with a firm foundation.
My current partner, Phil Roberts, brought me to Galveston County and welcomed me into his firm. I couldn't choose a better person to learn from and work alongside. I don't believe I would have the experience or probate knowledge I have without Phil's guidance and encouragement.
It is impossible to answer this question without mentioning my mentor in life in general — my mom, Tammy Hazzard. My mom has taught me, encouraged me and loved me unconditionally every step of the way. I appreciate her wisdom and guidance even more now that I am a mother myself. I truly don't know how I would navigate the waters of motherhood without her support.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I'm not at work, I'm with my family soaking up as much precious time as possible with my girls as they grow. To actually relax, my husband and I can typically be found watching true crime shows and documentaries on Netflix.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am obsessively passionate about horror movies, "Dawson's Creek" and John Travolta.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
As I grow in my career, I hope to become known as someone both clients and other attorneys respect and trust to do the job well, act ethically and treat others with respect and compassion.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Teaching high school English and/or writing.
