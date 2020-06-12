Thank you, Dr. Smith and thank you to everyone for letting me stand before you and speak. I want to start off by thanking everyone who has ever helped me in my life and helped me in my education. My mom, my siblings, my family, my friends, my teachers, the band directors, the administrators, and most of all, my dad, who from all the way up there has been guiding me and leading the way.
Now to say this year has been eventful would be an understatement. I mean, come on, this year has been like nothing any of us have experienced before and it all hit us very suddenly. And yes, the seniors and all the other students of the world have lost many wonderful memories and events that we are supposed to remember all our lives. The end of the year is one of the most memorable times of the year and many things happen for all of us. And trust me. I’m with you. I am deeply saddened by how the school year came to a screeching halt and all the things we lost. But I am also thankful for what we gained and thankful that I am still here.
I am grateful for all the healthcare workers that day in and day out risk their lives to keep us safe. I am grateful for all the essential workers that go out and work to provide us the goods and services we need to survive. Even though this pandemic has taken so much from us, we must be grateful for what we have. Grateful that we still have our families with us and that they are healthy. We must pray for the families that are struggling during this time and pray for the health of their loved ones. Even though your family might be getting on your nerves by now, we must be grateful for the extra time we’ve been blessed with.
But that’s not what this whole speech is about. This is about our conclusion to high school, even though it might not feel like it. We have finally reached the light at the end of our tunnel. And I know that everyone tells you that high school is all happiness and great times, but can we pleaasssee be honest here. I’m not saying high school wasn’t great; it was amazing. Over my four years of high school, I have made many great memories and formed friendships that I know will last a lifetime. But then, there were also those energy drink, crazy haired, tear-filled all-nighters studying for that Calculus, Stats, and let’s not forget Mr. Glebe’s extremely hard-I’m-about-to-cry-during-it Physics test ALL in one day. And, yes, there were MANY of those nights. Did we ever recover? Because I know we all slept at least once in class from being so tired the night before. Admit it. Nobody is perfect. Not even me, Ms. Valedictorian. But in the end, it was all worth it. We’re here today aren’t we? We survived a hurricane our sophomore year and a pandemic our senior. If we could survive all that and still stay on top of our classes, what can’t we survive? There is nothing we can’t do and can’t overcome to achieve our goals.
But don’t just take this from me. Who am I to tell you what to do or what to believe in? I’m just another student. I’m no better than any of you. Yes, I am “valedictorian,” but that’s just a title. We all worked hard to get here and titles nor ranks define us. We can be whoever we want to be. There is nothing holding us back and you shouldn’t let a “number” stop you. Graduating high school isn’t just the start of our college, trade school, or job experience; it’s a clean slate. We need to go after what WE want. Not what your mom, dad, siblings, grandparents, or even best friends want. Not what anyone else is telling you to do or what seems like the popular choice. But the choice YOU want.
Will all that be a bit scary? Of course. Who wouldn’t be scared to start fresh and chase their dreams? But we have to take the first step. We have to move forward but not be afraid to look back. The first step is all it takes and once you cross that barrier, everything will fall in place. Of course, there will be obstacles. We don’t live in a rose-colored world. But just know you can do it and that there will always be someone that has your back. Even if they aren’t always present, they’re still there for you, cheering on your every move, waiting for you to keep succeeding.
Now, if you didn’t catch it from the beginning of my speech or know me personally, you probably didn’t know that my dad is no longer with me. He passed away when I was 11 years old of a heart attack and it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to experience. It was a devastating blow for me and my family, but we didn’t let it stop us. We moved on with our lives because we knew that’s what he would have wanted. All my achievements I owe to him and the sacrifices he made for my family and I. I’m grateful I had an amazing dad like him. And I am thankful for the opportunity I had to grow up and live in this amazing country, an opportunity I wouldn’t have had if it wasn’t for him and others like him.
Gracias a todos los padres que le dan a sus hijos la misma oportunidad que mi papá me dio a mis hermanos y a mi.
And even though he wasn’t present with me through all of my life achievements, I used his teachings and love to guide me. And I know there are many of you in my shoes, having lost a parent, grandparent, sibling, or anyone close. And I know they would be proud to see you walk across this stage as you carry their memories and love with you through high school and beyond.
By now I have probably bored you to death with my endless chatter and you can’t wait for me to be done, so we can all get on with celebrating. Trust me, I’M ready. But before I end, I just want you all to remember. There’s nothing you can’t do. There is nothing anyone can say that can stop you from reaching your goals. And just know, that there are always going to be people there for you and that Dickinson will always receive you with open arms. We are a family, and we are always here to support one another, no matter what.
With this, I leave you. I hope you will ALL succeed in life and reach your goals. Never forget where you came from, yet don’t let it limit you. The world doesn’t stop at our city limits. Thank you, Class of 2020, for all the wonderful memories and let us keep making many more. We finally did it and let us never forget, Go Gators.
