Morad Kabiri

Age: 38
City of residence: Friendswood
Current title: City manager
Place of business: City of Friendswood
Education: Bachelor's of Science, Industrial Engineering (University of Houston); Master's, Urban Planning & Environmental Policy (Texas Southern University)
Family: Married to beautiful wife, Laura, for 17 years this August; father of twin, 12-year-old boys
Professional responsibilities: Friendswood is a vibrant community of more than 40,000 residents founded on faith, family and education. As city manager, I am responsible for overseeing the daily operations of seven departments and an employee base of 230-plus dedicated public servants.
Accomplishments/honors: Licensed professional engineer, civil engineering; certified planner, American Institute of Certified Planners
Community involvement: Rotarian, Friendswood Rotary; member, New Hope Church; volunteer, Houston Food Bank
Why did you go into your particular field?
To serve others. Whether it is citizens, volunteers or team members, working with folks with a variety of backgrounds to solve the problems that face our community is truly rewarding.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be an engineer.
What was your first job?
My first job growing up was a soccer referee at the age of 12. Little did I know it would help shape facilitation skills that would serve me for years to come.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
To listen first, speak second.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Working with an outstanding city (Friendswood) staff that truly embodies the phrase "servant leadership."
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
The shear complexity of managing an organization responsible for providing a wide variety of services; at times contrasting service models.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My predecessor, Roger Roecker. Despite the challenges at hand, he always maintained a calm demeanor and approached every situation with a humble heart.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Spending time with my wife and twin boys. Whether it is traveling with them, attending University of Houston football games, or simply playing in the backyard, they refresh me and allow me to recharge.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most folks probably don't know that I can play the guitar. I do not claim to be any good, but I do enjoy playing and have for a number of years.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to learn from others. Whether it's my colleagues or volunteers, there is always a challenge to tackle. In my 19 years of working for municipalities, I've learned expanding my toolbox is essential for dealing with the pressures that arise every day; both internal to the organization or serving the community.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Teaching. For a few years, I had the privilege of teaching at the University of Houston in its Construction Management program. Unfortunately, increased responsibilities at work and my boys becoming more active in various extracurricular activities prompted me to discontinue teaching.
