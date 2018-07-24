Matthew Busby

Age: 33
City of residence: Texas City
Current title: Advancement officer
Place of business: College of the Mainland and College of the Mainland Foundation
Education: Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) from CFRE, International. A globally recognized credential for fundraising professionals earned based upon successful practice, time in the profession, number of professional development requirements, understanding and commitment to ethical code and passing of a comprehensive exam.
Bachelor's Degree from Baylor University with major in Political Science and minor in Business Administration. Was involved in the Air Force ROTC; Fencing Club; Ballroom Dance Club; Swing Dance Society; Latin Dance Society; Taekwondo Club; volunteered with the Learning English Among Friends program at a middle school. Associate's degree from Temple College with major in General Studies. Was a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society; literary club; show choir, community chorale; volunteer taught fencing to education group.
Family: I am blessed with the most amazing wife and two little kids! My wife, Sarah, spent 10 years traveling the world and managing a multimillion-dollar dance studio in Dallas. Needless to say, she is smart, fun, supportive and an awesome dancer! My little girl is 4 years old but has no doubts she runs the show. She is Elsa, she is a princess and, yes, she loves to dance. I could write forever about how beautiful, smart and precious she is. My little man is almost 3 years old, yes, they are close in age, and boy is he a boy! Already passionate about anything rough, tumble or sports. He is full of energy, life and love. A lesson learned from dear friends quite outside the realm of this list of 40 Under 40 is that time is without equal in terms of value. It stops for no one and pauses for nothing. It is equally distributed to everyone. Family is a top priority for me. There is not a close second.
Professional responsibilities: Build relationships and help connect people with a philanthropic interest with opportunities to make a lasting difference in someone's life through the power of higher education. Professional responsibilities include working closely with individuals, grantors, corporations and organizations to establish new scholarships, endowments and fund college initiatives. I am responsible for nearly all things fundraising, including major gifts, planned giving, annual gifts and alumni relations at College of the Mainland. Key aspects of my day-to-day responsibilities include being a responsible steward of donor funds, ensuring the most meaningful experience for those people in our community who have given their resources because of their belief that giving is a purposeful and long-term investment into the lives of students, their families and our local economy. Building positive and lasting donor relationships and engaging with the community is an important aspect of my position. I think I've got the best job at COM because to me, nothing surpasses witnessing amazing students overcome very real, very tough impossibilities to achieve success and the joy that our donors experience when giving. The driving passion that serves as my day-to-day fuel is that I am making a positive, transformational difference in what I get to do every day at work.
Accomplishments/honors: The largest accomplishment within my position at COM has been my role in reestablishing COM Foundation and rebuilding the trust and respect from our community and donors over the last four years.
• Permanent Endowments increased by $764,883 from August 2014 to August 2017
• Significant annual increases to the total contributions and grants each fiscal year. ($222,481 in 2014 to $556,542 in 2017)
• Led the first internal giving campaign in eight years. Raised nearly $23,000 in three weeks with about 1 of 4 employees (81) participating
• The second internal giving campaign raised more than $45,000 in three weeks with about 1 of 3 employees (104) participating
• Three months after starting, raised more than $102,000 through the first gala in several years. Obtained 43 sponsors with 247 attendees
• Key role in leading three fundraising galas, each with increasing success in net profit and number of attendees
• Led efforts to reorganize the foundation board and staff toward a higher level of fundraising focus and success by securing private funding, researching and leading the selection process for external counsel and assisting in managing the transition of philosophy/processes/practices
Programs and operations:
• 250 percent increase in the total amount of scholarships awarded from $90,650 in 2014 to $229,225 in 2017
• More than 300 percent increase in the number of scholarship recipients from 88 in 2014 to 298 in 2017
• Created and implemented an emergency assistance program for students
• Created and implemented a disaster relief program for both students and employees with nearly $80,000 awarded to students and employees expeditiously after Hurricane Harvey
• Created, implemented and manage an innovations mini-grant program for faculty/staff
Leadership:
• Developed the department's first annual fundraising plan with focus on cultivating sustainable giving and incorporating major gifts and planned giving
• Selected and oversaw implementation of a new donor database
• Key role in creating a new internal accounting system and process
• Supervised, helped create and hired a new advancement services position
President and CEO of the Texas Association of Community College Foundations (TACCF)
Honored to have been elected by my state-wide peers in community college fundraising and privileged to be a leading part in moving our state organization through a re-invention process where we have seen remarkable success:
Fundraising and membership recruitment
• 54 percent increase in membership from 28 organizations (2016) to 43 (2018)
• 75 percent increase in annual conference registrations from 44 (2016) to 76 (2018)
• Tripled the organizational database from 68 (2016) to 222 (2018)
• Tripled revenue from $15,600 (2016) to $48,425 (2018) while keeping member costs flat
Strategy and partnerships
• Partnered with CFRE International, becoming the first state association to join the ranks of other highly recognized, international organizations such as AFP and The Giving Institute.
• Solidifying sustainable organizational growth through strategic visioning, planning and budgets
• Increased voluntary leadership through the board of directors and use of focused task forces
• Designed and launched a new website
• Revised and amended bylaws and articles of formation, with significant changes
• Managing a continued organizational reinvention process
President of COM Professional Council
Elected by my college peers to serve as president of the Professional Council. The Professional Council is the official representative body of COM’s non-faculty, professional staff. Led by peer-elected officers, the council discerns and presents the views and recommendations of the professional staff on matters such as academic standards and freedom, professional staff qualifications, professional development, compensation, institutional goals and future policies.
Achievements:
• Increased positive communication and collaboration between administration, faculty, staff and trustees.
• Created and nurtured a forward-thinking, action-focused and data-driven group where productive conversations led to transformational organizational change.
• Instituted a task force model that increased member engagement, ownership and creativity of ideas.
• Oversaw the revision of the council's constitution and bylaws.
• Grew regular member attendance by 240 percent. Accomplished in part by improving member data, personal contact with all members, more positive and productive meeting conversations, agendas shared in advance and increasing meetings from every other to every month.
Role:
• Preside over monthly council meetings
• Facilitate organizational change through focused task forces led by council members
• Member of college president's cabinet
• Communicate with college president, trustees, other constituent leaders and council members regularly
• Attending or delegating representation in strategic planning, policy, budget, etc, conversations
Have been selected to present at national, state and regional conferences on topics including fundraising and LinkedIn. Organizations include the American Association of Community Colleges, Council for Advancement and Support of Education, National Council for Marketing & Public Relations and Texas Association of Community College Foundations.
For the native Texans reading this, I'll include the honor of being a proud sixth-generation Texan.
Community involvement: Chaired the Education Committee for the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce for a year and a half. The group's mission was to bridge the gap between business needs and education through advocacy and online tools. The group developed an Internship & Volunteer Board and a Scholarships Online Board. Was a member of the League City Rotary Club for nearly three years, volunteering with the Clear View High School mentoring program and serving on the scholarship committee member. Organized and led the United Way Campaign at COM for two years, creating a fun, positive and transparent giving campaign that resulted in the largest showing of support ever from the college to United Way. Continued to serve on the United Way allocation committee after transitioning campaign leadership. Mentor in the pilot Peers That Care program sponsored by College of the Mainland Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Program designed to make COM students feel supported, comfortable and safe in a welcoming learning environment. Regularly visit with and give professional advice to representatives of small, local nonprofits on topics ranging from how to best utilize LinkedIn as a resource or nonprofit and fundraising strategies. Presented to the Texas City-La Marque Chamber and the League City Regional Chamber groups on how best to use LinkedIn as a professional and for small businesses.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I never planned to go into higher education or nonprofit fundraising. After graduating Baylor with a degree in political science, I accepted a position working at a community college until I could figure out what field I wanted to pursue. After several years working in financial aid and academic advising, I discovered that my skills, experience and career goals aligned best with fundraising. I went into my field because I love working with people and seeing my work make an impact in the lives of both students and donors.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I couldn’t decide between being a constitutional attorney, missionary or musician.
What was your first job?
My first job as a teenager was mowing yards with a man in his mid-70s. George Partee was a perfect example of what inspired Tom Brokaw to define that era as The Greatest Generation. I learned some of my greatest lessons in leadership, work and life during the several years I worked with him. Promptly at 6 a.m. his old red Chevy pickup would pull up in the driveway where I would be waiting. Except for the first time he arrived, where my peaceful rest was disrupted with his knock on my bedroom window. My first lesson: Prepare and be ready on time. Hard work wasn’t talked about, it was expected and given in equal share as even the day after receiving a chemo treatment he would still outwork me.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Several pieces of advice shared over the years have become life mantras: 1. A job worth doing is worth doing right. 2. Work with others, not under or over. 3. An experience does not constitute a mistake unless nothing is learned from it and it is repeated.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I’ve got the best job at the college. I get to play a role and witness amazing students overcome very real, very tough impossibilities to achieve success and share in the joy that many of our donors experience when giving. I’m confident that the work I do is making a long-term, positive and transformational difference for our community, college and the lives of our students. I appreciate the variety of my work and the focus on building relationships.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Be intentional and focus on the important, not the urgent. Daily prioritize and map out your goals for the day, week, etc. Productively, satisfaction and sustainable impact hinges on it.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
That is tough! I’ve been blessed to count several folks as great mentors. My grandmother is one of my greatest mentors. Generosity, love and a passion for life and others are hallmarks of who she is. She shared her love of nature, history and made my dream of studying martial arts possible. I would be remiss to not mention another great mentor, Mary Casey. Mary believed in me when others did not, instructing me in voice. I first learned from her to live life intentionally, create clear goals and learned that something is not a mistake unless nothing is learned and it is repeated.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I dance! Play with my two amazing children and wife. Grab a book or journal and find a place outdoors to be still, quiet and think.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Since my passion for dancing is out-of-the-bag, I would say something most folks don’t know about me is that I studied martial arts and fencing for more than 10 years. A deeper level of nerdy unknown is my long-time interest in genealogy.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My goals for career growth are measured in three areas. First, finding the best fit in the place and position I am employed. Second, consistently growing my knowledge-bank of the profession. Third, giving back to others through my leadership in professional associations and mentorship of other colleagues.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Travel the world and write.
