Amy Musick

Age: 39
City of Residence: Texas City
Current Title: Assistant director
Place of Business: SMART Family Literacy
Education: Bachelor of Science, Marine Biology, Texas A&M University (2005)
Master of Education, School Administration, Lamar University (2010)
Master of Education, Education Diagnostician, West Texas A&M University (in progress)
Master of Science, Early Childhood Education, University of Houston-Clear Lake (in progress)
Family: Husband, Sean Musick
Daughter, Abigail Musick
Daughter, Olivia Musick
Professional Responsibilities: I'm an integral part to SMART Family Literacy, distributing more than 32,537 children's books, and delivering professional development to 329 educators in Galveston County in 2020.
Owner and co-CEO of Sand Star Services, LLC, general contracting company
Accomplishments/Honors: Monarch Steward - National Wildlife Federation
Registered Trainer - Texas Early Childhood Professional Development System
Child Care Health Consultant - Healthy Child Care Texas
Outdoor Learning Environment Specialist - University of North Carolina
Certified Infant Toddler Specialist - Children's Learning Institute
Certified Texas Teacher - Texas Education Agency
Project WILD Trainer - Texas Parks and Wildlife
Community Involvement: Founder of the Crochet Guild of Galveston County (2018)
Leader of the Galveston County Child Care Directors group
Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Education Committee
Previous volunteer for Center for Autism and Developmental Delays (CADD) at UHCL
Previous board president of Children's Coalition
Why did you go into your particular field?
Education always has seemed like the fastest way to influence forward progress. Influencing others to pursue a life-long love of learning benefits everyone. Because of my personal commitment to this pursuit, I have been fortunate to come as close as possible to experiencing the world through the lenses of others.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A Fightin' Texas Aggie, of course! No, really, in the sixth grade in Biddeford, Maine, I decided that I was going to study Marine Biology at Texas A&M-Galveston and then become a teacher. No one believed me, but here I am. Setting my sights on TAMUG that early in life has allowed me to accomplish so much more than I ever dreamed of.
What was your first job?
I worked in a small seasonal gift shop called The Robbins' Nest in Biddeford Pool, Maine, starting at the age of 14.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
In high school, a friend of mine told me to "choose happiness." This has been one of the more difficult tasks in my life, but I have finally embraced the concept that my happiness is my choice and not the consequence of other's actions. I am me, and I am enough.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I wear two hats. One as the assistant director of SMART Family Literacy, and one as the co-CEO of Sand Star Services. In both roles, my passion is the same. I get to make a difference in people's lives. With SMART, I get to train and empower other educators. With Sand Star Services, I get to not only support career and technology education, but also I get to mentor students looking to pursue a career in construction technology.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
The world is so much bigger than your personal success or failure. Rise above and do the right thing, even when it is hard.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
We are all flawed. There is so much value in drawing on others’ strengths and positivity that I don't know that I have ever identified one single individual who has mentored me in an all-around capacity. There are far too many people to list who have been positive influences in areas of my life.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love the water. Boating and fishing are some of my favorite hobbies, but I very much enjoy reading and yarn arts as well.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have struggled my whole life with mental health. I don't broadcast it, but I am willing to share with anyone and everyone who needs the camaraderie and support surrounding anxiety and depression. Until we are able to prioritize self-care and de-stigmatize mental health issues, there will be far too many people who suffer alone.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I want to be a part of positive momentum. My personal triumphs are meaningless if if they don't accomplish something that makes this world a better place for future generations.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I want to do everything! I still don't know what I want to be when I grow up. If I could do anything, it would be to just constantly experience new things.
