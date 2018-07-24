Amanda Bunn

Age: 37
City of residence: Friendswood
Current title: Certified public accountant
Place of business: Doyle Law Firm, PLLC
Education: Master's degree from University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2006
Family: I'm a single mom to two beautifully smart daughters, Sophia Lopez, 5, and Ysabelle Lopez, 3
Professional responsibilities: I am honored to currently hold the title of controller for the Doyle Law Firm, assistant controller for South Land Title and president of Island Financial Solutions. I recently celebrated my 14th anniversary with the law firm and title company. I began as an accounts payable/receivables clerk while attending grad school. Once I graduated U of H, I sat for my CPA licensing in 2008. I transitioned from accounting clerk to controller with a focus on the law firm side. Shortly after obtaining my CPA license, we opened Island Financial Solutions to offer accounting services to outside clients. We offer bookkeeping, tax services, payroll services and consulting.
Accomplishments/honors: Graduated cum laude from UHCL.
Community involvement: I'm currently the treasurer for Galveston County Senior Citizens Activities Inc. (GCSCA). GCSCA offers services to our senior citizens in the Galveston County area. We have donated two multi-passenger buses to serve to their benefit. These buses shuttle seniors to doctor appointments, fun events and even out-of-town day trips. I am a member of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce elite C-Crewe organization for under 40 professionals. I am also a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and Houston CPA Society Chapter.
Why did you go into your particular field?
When I started college, I was unsure of what "I wanted to be when I grew up." I started off taking basic business classes. I always thought teaching would be a strong contender because who doesn't love the idea of having summers off every year? But I also really enjoyed math classes all through school. Numbers were something I just got and I loved that there was a solution to every problem, at least numerically speaking. I also was told I was a good "people person." So, it just made sense that being good with numbers plus being a "people person" and my fascination with the business side of all the classes I had taken steered me to my accounting degree path.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
When I was in second grade, we had daily journals as most grades do to help with writing and story telling. My mom still has the journal when the question of the day was "What do you want to be when you grow up?" and my response was ice cream truck driver. What better job than to bring joy to all people — kids and adults — by driving ice cream around all day, every day? I'm sure the prospect of all-you-can-eat ice cream played a role in my choice as well.
What was your first job?
My first unofficial job as many teenager girls was babysitting. From the start, I was always a penny-pinching, budget-savvy kind of gal. My brother often borrowed money from his much younger sister.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I have received in regard to business is always trust your gut. My intuition is a strong strength for me when it comes to dealing with all types of situations.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is the people I work with on a daily basis. My boss, my co-workers and my clients are like family to me and enjoy being part of my organization very much.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
There are a couple things that I wish I had known when I first started my career. The first thing would be respect myself and know my worth. I feel at the beginning of my career, I didn't charge clients as much as I think I should have because I lacked confidence in my knowledge and experience. Good for my clients but bad for my business at the beginning. The second thing I wish I had done was network from the beginning. Over time, I have learned connecting with people and joining a few organizations has helped my client base grow exponentially.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentor was and still is my mother. While she doesn't have the fancy college degrees I have, she has always been my No. 1 cheerleader and trusted adviser. She showed me what hard work and determination was at a very early age. She was a single mom with two kids and a high school drop out. She worked many jobs in order to put food on the table and clothes on our backs. But I learned that even when things are dark and seemingly hopeless, things will get better as long as you try your best and never give up.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I'm not working, I enjoy time spent with my two young daughters, Sophia and Ysabelle. They are currently 6 years old and 3 years old, respectively, and while they keep me busy, the time spent with them watching movies, playing games and exploring the world through their eyes helps me relax and enjoy my life to the fullest.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
From the day I graduated high school in 1999, I have worked full time. I worked while I obtained my associate's degrees from Alvin Community College. I worked all day and attended night school when I went to University of Houston-Clear Lake, where I graduated with both bachelor's and master's degrees. So, when you think it gets too hard or the thought of it all seems too much, just know that if I could do it, so can you!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue my growth in my career by learning from my co-workers, attending seminars and reading as much as possible. Also, striving to achieve great customer service to all my clients — current and future — to allow for continual growth from referrals.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
The summer schedule for a teaching career is still very enticing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.