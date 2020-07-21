Age: 37
City of residence: League City
Current title: Co-Founder, Bluewater Management
Education: Clear Creek High School (2001), BBA University of Texas at Austin (2005), MBA University of Texas at Austin (2013)
Family: Kari Long, wife; two sons, 7 and 9
Professional responsibilities: I am the co-founder and president of Bluewater Management, a vacation rental development and management firm in Galveston. We invest, develop, manage and clean vacation rental property mostly in Galveston, Austin and Park City, Utah. Usually, my time is spent sourcing deals in our primary markets, but recently I have spent a significant amount of time refining our processes and procedures to get ready for what we think will be a busy (stressful) summer in Galveston. We took time during the short-term rental shutdown to rehab and refresh our properties. Though it certainly put a dent in our finances, we managed to weather the storm without having to lay off any employees. Fortunately, early indications point toward a busy summer season in Galveston, but with that comes concerns for guest and employee safety. We have spent a significant amount of time revamping and updating our cleaning and turnover processes in order to deal with these new challenges. Texas, and Galveston in particular, can help show the rest of the country that responsible vacationing is possible, but we must take the necessary precautions to keep our staff and guests safe.
Accomplishments/honors: In 2015, I was named a young alumni representative to the University of Texas Chancellor’s Committee. It was a great opportunity to learn more about all the amazing things the UT System is doing across the state. It gave me the chance to help in a small way chart the course of an institution that delivers huge value to the Texas taxpayers and interact with alumni of all ages and professions.
Community involvement: Since my wife and I moved back to our hometown of League City in 2012, we both have been active in the community. I served on various committees in Clear Creek school district and League City before ultimately being elected to the League City Council in 2014. My six years on city council have been rewarding. The city has increased its bond rating, improved public safety, heavily reinvested in infrastructure and recovered from Hurricane Harvey, all while decreasing the tax rate every year. Perhaps what I am most proud of during my time on council has been the increased public participation in government. The council invested in communicating and sharing information with the public and it paid dividends in a variety of areas. One concrete example is the dog park at Countryside. This project had languished for years. When a small group of dedicated volunteers approached me with some compelling research, I realized this was finally the opportunity to push the project ahead. I helped the volunteers put together a plan that would rely primarily on private and in kind donations to fund the park. The city put up the land where a decommissioned water plant had been and a minimal amount of park dedication funds; the volunteers raised the rest. The park is by far one of the most visited in League City and the public-private partnership managed to build it for a fraction of a typical city park. It has been a rewarding experience to serve on the city council in my hometown. It has helped me truly appreciate what a great place League City is.
Why did you go into your particular field?
After I sold my consulting firm, my wife and I were looking to reinvest the money back into our community. We started out by buying and rehabbing several homes in League City and Galveston. After awhile, we decided to get into short-term rentals. We began by just managing a few of our own units. As our portfolio grew, we built out capabilities like laundry, cleaning and maintenance. Once we hit critical mass, my wife and I brought in a partner and we founded Bluewater Management with the goal of helping other people maximize their real estate investment.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a kid, I always wanted to be a lawyer, but during college, I became enthralled with business and finance in particular.
What was your first job?
I sold fireworks in Baytown. It definitely taught me how to deal with people and how to sell.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
It’s not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love helping people experience all Galveston County has to offer. It’s great to get notes from guests talking about how great their trip was and knowing we helped facilitate that.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Obviously we have made a ton of mistakes along the way – some costly, some humorous – but I think I would encourage my younger self to take more risks and never fear failure.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My grandfather was very entrepreneurial. He was a small-town car dealer, but what really made an impression on me was how everyone seemed to know, respect and truly like him. My ultimate goal is to create a business that not only does well for my family but also creates value for my employees and community. He definitely set that example for me.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I have two young boys, so when I’m not at work, I’m usually at the ball field or at the pool/lake with them.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
When I was younger, I had a fear of public speaking. It was something I really had to work at. Obviously now that I’m on the city council, I am required to do a fair amount of public speaking and I have come to even enjoy it sometimes.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I look to become a better leader. I started my career, like most people, as a “doer.” I always jumped in and did the dirty work. This is great when you are starting off, but in order to grow the business, it is necessary to transition to a more strategic leadership role – set the vision for the organization, provide the necessary tools, hire the right people and let them accomplish that vision.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I guess I would try to find another service business that allowed me the flexibility to set my own schedule and help people optimize a significant investment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.